Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
April 14, 2021 | Lady Justice Koome Martha Karambu appearing before the JSC for her interview for the position of Chief Justice.

Headlines

House invites public memoranda on Koome’s nomination as CJ ahead of vetting

National Assembly Clerk Micheal Sialai said the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs shall conduct the approval hearings of the nominee on May 13 in the Mini-Chamber, County Hall.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 –The National Assembly has called on members of the public to submit views on the nomination of the Lady Justice Martha Koome for appointment as the country’s fifteenth Chief Justice and the third President of the Supreme Court.

National Assembly Clerk Micheal Sialai said the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs shall conduct the approval hearings of the nominee on May 13 in the Mini-Chamber, County Hall.

Lady Justice Koome shall be required to bring her original Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and other relevant testimonials.

“In addition, nominees are required to obtain letters/certificates of clearance/compliance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Boards, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Office of the Registrar of Political Parties,” Sialai said in the notice.

House Speaker Justin Muturi mandated the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs to conduct an approval hearing of the nominee in accordance with the provisions of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act and Standing Orders.

Sialai said all memoranda either in support or opposition to Koome’s suitability should be received by May 12.

“The Committee is required under Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution of Kenya to involve the public in the approval hearing of the nominee. In addition, Section 6 (9) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act provides that “any person may, prior to the approval hearing, and by written statement on oath, provide the Clerk with evidence contesting the suitability of a candidate to hold the office to which the candidate has been nominated,” he said.

The public notice from the National Assembly comes a day after women leaders including Cabinet Secretaries Prof. Margret Kobia, Amina Mohamed, Faridah Karoney, Sicily Kariuki and Betty Maina, Principal Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries, and State House Deputy Chief of Staff Ruth Kaigia urged MPs to approve Koome because she is a leader worthy of the position.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof. Margaret Kobia, noted that Koome’s nomination is a solid recognition and celebration of women’s excellence, expertise, and potential for leadership in their respective fields.

“This is a solid recognition and celebration of women’s excellence, expertise and potential for leadership in their respective fields. To all girls in Kenya, may this victory inspire you to pursue your dreams,” Kobia stated.

Sports and Culture Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed said Justice Koome is equal to the task ahead, particularly instituting necessary reforms in the institution, even as she noted that she has served the judiciary diligently.

“As women, we should not have any setbacks. We know Koome is going to serve all Kenyans and not women. We are delighted for such a woman who has served diligently. Whatever she has done in the past has been different and we support her for the position of the Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya,” said the Sports CS.

Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki celebrated Justice Koome and vowed that the women’s movement will continue to encourage her as she takes up the position of Chief Justice.

Other women leaders in top government posts include Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o, Teacher Service Commission secretary Nancy Macharia, Council of Governors chief executive Jacqueline Mogeni, Salaries and Remuneration Commission chairperson Lyn Mengich.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

At least 44 dead in Israel Jewish pilgrimage ‘disaster’

Meron, Israel, April 30 – A massive stampede at a densely packed Jewish pilgrimage site killed at least 44 people in northern Israel on Friday,...

15 mins ago

World

AI, captain! First autonomous ship prepares for maiden voyage

Plymouth, United Kingdom, April 30 – The “Mayflower 400” — the world’s first intelligent ship — bobs gently in a light swell as it stops...

2 hours ago

County News

Uhuru Highway’s Bunyala-Nyayo stretch to be closed until May 20

KeNHA apologized to road users for the inconveniences caused during the construction of the road which is undertaken by China Roads and Bridge Corporation.

3 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: Six months on and no end in sight

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, April 30 – It has been six months since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray for a military campaign...

3 hours ago

Africa

Kenya, UNHCR agree on a refugee repatriation roadmap

The roadmap includes provisions for voluntary safe return of refugees to their home nations, departures to third countries under various arrangements, and alternative stay...

5 hours ago
XI JINPING XI JINPING

Fifth Estate

China’s Luban Workshops Building Capacity of Africa’s Youth

During the 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, President Xi Jinping announced that China would support the establishment of ten Luban Workshops across...

21 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Revamped NYS should build partnerships to be Sustainable

In a span of just two years, the National Youth Service (NYS) has morphed from being one of the most corrupt institutions in Kenya...

21 hours ago

Capital Health

WHO says India Covid crisis could ‘happen anywhere’

Copenhagen, Denmark, April 29 –The World Health Organization issued a stark warning to European nations Thursday, saying that relaxing Covid measures could spark a “perfect...

21 hours ago