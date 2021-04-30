House invites public memoranda on Koome’s nomination as CJ ahead of vetting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 –The National Assembly has called on members of the public to submit views on the nomination of the Lady Justice Martha Koome for appointment as the country’s fifteenth Chief Justice and the third President of the Supreme Court.

National Assembly Clerk Micheal Sialai said the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs shall conduct the approval hearings of the nominee on May 13 in the Mini-Chamber, County Hall.

Lady Justice Koome shall be required to bring her original Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and other relevant testimonials.

“In addition, nominees are required to obtain letters/certificates of clearance/compliance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Boards, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Office of the Registrar of Political Parties,” Sialai said in the notice.

House Speaker Justin Muturi mandated the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs to conduct an approval hearing of the nominee in accordance with the provisions of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act and Standing Orders.

Sialai said all memoranda either in support or opposition to Koome’s suitability should be received by May 12.

“The Committee is required under Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution of Kenya to involve the public in the approval hearing of the nominee. In addition, Section 6 (9) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act provides that “any person may, prior to the approval hearing, and by written statement on oath, provide the Clerk with evidence contesting the suitability of a candidate to hold the office to which the candidate has been nominated,” he said.

The public notice from the National Assembly comes a day after women leaders including Cabinet Secretaries Prof. Margret Kobia, Amina Mohamed, Faridah Karoney, Sicily Kariuki and Betty Maina, Principal Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries, and State House Deputy Chief of Staff Ruth Kaigia urged MPs to approve Koome because she is a leader worthy of the position.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof. Margaret Kobia, noted that Koome’s nomination is a solid recognition and celebration of women’s excellence, expertise, and potential for leadership in their respective fields.

“This is a solid recognition and celebration of women’s excellence, expertise and potential for leadership in their respective fields. To all girls in Kenya, may this victory inspire you to pursue your dreams,” Kobia stated.

Sports and Culture Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed said Justice Koome is equal to the task ahead, particularly instituting necessary reforms in the institution, even as she noted that she has served the judiciary diligently.

“As women, we should not have any setbacks. We know Koome is going to serve all Kenyans and not women. We are delighted for such a woman who has served diligently. Whatever she has done in the past has been different and we support her for the position of the Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya,” said the Sports CS.

Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki celebrated Justice Koome and vowed that the women’s movement will continue to encourage her as she takes up the position of Chief Justice.

Other women leaders in top government posts include Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o, Teacher Service Commission secretary Nancy Macharia, Council of Governors chief executive Jacqueline Mogeni, Salaries and Remuneration Commission chairperson Lyn Mengich.