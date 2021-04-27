Connect with us

Kasarani OCPD Peter Mwanzo receiving sanitizers and hand washing stations from Haco Sales ,Manager Diana Munyika on April 27, 2021.

Kenya

HACO donates sanitizers to Kasarani Police Station to boost war against COVID-19

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27-Haco Industries has donated handwashing stations and sanitizers to Kasarani police station, for distribution to other police posts within the region as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, in helping fight the COVID-19 disease. 

While receiving the donation of 15 drums of hand sanitizers and handwashing stations, Kasarani police chief Peter Mwanzo commended the company for their continued support in the fight against COVID-19, having received similar donations before. 

Mwanzo also noted that HACO is a local industry that has been instrumental during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly support to the vulnerable people and groups since the onset of the pandemic.

  • HACO Industries donated hand sanitizers and hand washing stations to Kasarani Police Station on April 27, 2021.

“This donation will go a long way in making our police environment a better place to live and serve so that they can be able to serve the community better,” said Mwanzo.

The company has been doing similar items across the country, targeting vulnerable groups, hospitals, county governments and police stations.

The company’s Sales Manager Diana Munyika said the company will continue supporting such initiatives.

“As a team, we have put this as a responsibility to show our community that we are together in the fight against this disease,” she said.

