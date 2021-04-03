Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Capital Health

Govt Urged not to neglect persons with autism during COVID-19

MARGARET NJUGUNAH

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3 – The Government should ensure healthcare services for persons with autism remain accessible, even as focus continues to remain on the fight against COVID-19.  

This is according to Iram Bahawal, the spokesperson of Enable Me Kenya, an organization that focuses on bettering the lives of persons with disabilities, including those with autism.

Bahawal said that already, persons with autism have long faced many inequalities, which have only been further exacerbated by the pandemic. 

Other key challenges that the spokesperson urged the government to address include lack of equal distribution of wealth and income and inclusion in politics. 

“Even though the country is in the middle of a pandemic, we would like to urge the government to ensure that quality healthcare for persons with autism remains accessible. Official data shows that healthcare services have been adversely affected by the pandemic, but we know that it is still possible to care for those with autism as they are equal members of the Kenyan society,” she Friday as the world marked Autism Day. The day is marked on April 2.

This year’s theme was ‘Inclusion in the Workplace: Challenges and Opportunities in a Post-Pandemic World’. 

A finding by the United Nations last year found that persons with disabilities are at a greater risk of discrimination in accessing healthcare and life-saving procedures during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The UN revealed that in some countries, health care rationing decisions, including triage protocols (e.g. intensive care beds, ventilators), are not being based on an individual prognosis, but on discriminatory criteria, such as age or assumptions about the quality or value of life based on the disability.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Data by the Autism Society of Kenya estimates that autism could be up to 4 percent or one child with autism, for every 25 children.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Kenya concerned at attacks in S.Southern targetting truck drivers after recent killings

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3- Kenya has raised concerns over attacks on Kenyans in South Sudan after several fatalities were reported in an attack targeting...

4 hours ago

World

U.S. has no right to interfere in Hong Kong affairs: commissioner’s office of Chinese foreign ministry

HONG KONG, April 2 (Xinhua) — The U.S. blatant interference in Hong Kong affairs has once again exposed its notorious “double standards” and arrogant...

6 hours ago

World

Rebel group says more than 12,000 displaced by Myanmar junta air strikes

Yangon, Myanmar , April 3 – A rebel group has accused Myanmar’s military of deploying “excessive force”, saying on Saturday that continuous air strikes have displaced...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

19 COVID deaths in Kenya amid vaccines row

NAIROB I, Kenya, Apr 2- The Ministry of Health on Friday reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths that occurred on diverse dates pushing fatalities to...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Dull Easter as Nairobi streets deserted over COVID measures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2- The economic meltdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent measures to contain it were evident Friday as streets in...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya bans importation of Sputnik V by private entities

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 2 – Kenya announced Friday it had banned the importation, distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines by private enterprises. The move...

19 hours ago

Kenya

England to ban travel from four new countries Including Kenya

London, United Kingdom, April 2 – The UK government said Friday it would add four countries to its so-called red list banning incoming travel to England from...

20 hours ago
MALI MALI

Africa

Four UN troops killed in attack in northern Mali

Bamako, Mali, April 2 – Four United Nations peacekeepers were killed early Friday when suspected jihadists attacked their camp in Aguelhok in northern Mali,...

21 hours ago