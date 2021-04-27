Connect with us

Former Sunday Nation Columnist Philip Ochieng died on August 27, 2021.

Former Sunday Nation Columnist Philip Ochieng is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – Philip Ochieng, the veteran journalist whose weekly column featured in the Sunday Nation for several years, is dead.

Ochieng died on Tuesday night after ailing for sometime.

“He has passed on,” a family member said, “he has been battling pneumonia.”

The celebrated linguist died at his home in Awendo in Migori County days after he was discharged from hospital.

Reports say he relocated to his Awendo home in March.

Ochieng, known fr his mastery of the literary word had retired from the Nation Media Group where he worked for several years, publishing a weekly column in the Sunday Nation.

He previously worked at the defunct Kenya Times newspaper that was owned by independence party KANU.

And even after his retirement from the Nation Media Group, Ochieng kept watch of the use of grammar, with his Mark My Word column that was published every Sunday.

