Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni hands over BBI Bill to Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka on April 26, 2021.

Headlines

Eyes in the Senate after receiving BBI Bill

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee on Monday handed over its report on the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to Speaker Kenneth Lusaka. 

The Committee chaired by Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni jointly compiled the report with their counterparts in the National Assembly who conducted public hearings on the Bill.

Lusaka said he will engage in consultation talks with his National Assembly counterpart Justin Muturi to synchronize the sittings so as to allow members of the bicameral House debate the Bill.

“I will be consulting with the leaders of both Houses to see if a special sitting will be necessary for us to look at the report,” he said.

The submission of the report to the Senate has been a culmination of infighting among members of the Joint National Assembly and the Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee who are divided as to whether there is need to further amend the report or not when it is finally tabled on the floor of both Houses.

The debate of the Bill by the bicameral Parliament will provide an opportunity for theatrics after some members of the committee differed on the constitutionality of some of the proposals contained in the Bill notably the distribution of the proposed 70 new Constitution.

Whereas some members opined that it is solely the prerogative of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct the delimitation of boundaries exercise that would ultimately decide on which regions should be given more constituency, other members held contrary views.

The bicameral Parliament is currently on recess with the National Assembly expected to resume its sittings on May 4 while their counterparts in the Senate are expected to resume a week later.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lusaka noted that in the event the Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio or the Senate Minority Leader James Orengo fail to request him to call for a special sitting and in each case with the support of at least fifteen Senators, the House will then have to debate the Bill when it resumes its sittings.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Appellate court to rule on JSC appeal on order barring naming CJ nominee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26- An Appellate Court bench was on Monday set to rule on an order barring the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from...

13 mins ago

Africa

Somali opposition fighters cordon off parts of tense capital

Mogadishu, Somalia , April 26- Somali opposition fighters took up positions in parts of the tense capital on Monday, a day after clashes with government troops...

2 hours ago

World

260 police officers moved in changes announced by IG Mutyambai

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26- More than 260 police officers have been moved in changes by the National Police Service (NPS) announced on Monday. In...

3 hours ago

World

Govt urged to work closely with scientists to advise on health matters

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The government has been challenged to incorporate more scientists in the Executive who will advise on various health-related issues...

3 hours ago

Africa

Somalia, UN forecast dry conditions to affect 3.4 mln by end of 2021

MOGADISHU, Somalia, April 26 – Somalia and the United Nations (UN) said Sunday at least 3.4 million people are projected to be affected by...

4 hours ago

World

Investigative journalism is a process rather than event-oriented; way to go

Many times words like “objectivity, accuracy, balance” seem stale in journalistic discussions yet, for professional and public interest journalism to flourish, we have to...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

US to ramp up support for virus-hit India

WASHINGTON, United States, Apr 26 – The United States will “immediately” make supplies of vaccine-production material, as well as therapeutics, tests, ventilators and protective...

4 hours ago

World

World military spending grows despite pandemic

Stockholm, Sweden, April 26 – Military expenditure worldwide rose to nearly $2 trillion in 2020, defying the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, researchers said...

4 hours ago