Capital News
Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero/FILE

Capital Health

Ex-Nairobi Governor Kidero tests positive for COVID

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has tested positive for COVID-19, just a week after he received the AstraZeneca COVID jab.

The former Governor received the jab on March 29, saying he experienced a coronavirus-like reaction three days later.

He then took the COVID test together with his family members, but he is the only one who was confirmed to have contracted the disease.

Kidero said he will be undergoing isolation for the next two weeks and advised those who had come into contact with him to get tested.

“I advise our team members, whom I have been in contact with to go and have themselves tested for COVID immediately. It’s my appeal to Kenyans to continue observing the Ministry of health protocols on COVID,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Health, the COVID vaccine doesn’t prevent one from contracting the disease, but rather serves to boost the immune system and ready it to fight the virus.

