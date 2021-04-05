Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MoH

Capital Health

COVID-related ICU admissions rise to 200, 20 virus linked deaths reported

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said another 240 patients were also on supplementary oxygen, 17 of whom were in the High Dependency Unit.

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIRO BI, Kenya, Apr 5 –The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 200 COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit admissions, with 40 on ventilatory support and 130 on supplemental oxygen. 

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said another 240 patients were also on supplementary oxygen, 17 of whom were in the High Dependency Unit. 

“A total of 1,590 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,998 patients are on home based isolation and care,” he elaborated.

CS Kagwe also reported 20 virus-linked deaths including one in 24 hours lapsing on Monday, 10 dating back a month and 9 late death reports from facility audit records.

The cumulative COVID fatalities stood at 2,244.

A total of 460 new COVID cases were reported from 2,753 samples tested within 24 hours lapsing on Monday. 

The number of COVID recovered patients stood at 94,361 after 178 more recovered from the disease.

According to Ministry of Health, a total of 282,518 people had been vaccinated across the country as of April 3.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The vaccinees received the AstraZeneca jab acquired through the global COVAX facility that sent in 1.02 million doses initially targeting front lines workers even though other groups mots at risk, including people aged over 58, have been included.

The government banned the importation and distribution of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, and has warned no private entity will be allowed to import vaccines until the process is streamlined.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Ethiopian Airlines pilot lands at wrong Zambia airport

Lusaka, Zambia, April 5 – An Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane flying into Zambia accidentally landed at an airport that is still under  construction, a...

2 hours ago

Africa

UN tribunal denies early release to Rwanda genocide mastermind

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 5 – A UN tribunal in Tanzania has denied a request for early release by a man considered the mastermind of...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Applications to join Diploma Teacher Training Colleges to close on April 20

Early Learning and Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr. Julius Jwan said candidates could either pick Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (DPTE) or Diploma in...

6 hours ago

County News

Sibling clash over food leaves 1 dead in Kangundo

"The elder brother was claiming his younger brother is used to eating all the food," Kangundo OCPD Philis Kanina said.

6 hours ago

County News

Son aides mother to hack 46-year-old secret lover to death

According to a police report on the incident, the lady was aided by her son aged 20 to attack the deceased.

7 hours ago

Biden Administration

Chinese FM urges U.S. to truly respect China’s core interests

BEIJING, China April 4 – Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday urged the United States to truly respect China’s core...

8 hours ago

County News

City cop due for surgery to reattach an ear bitten off by a woman

The injured officer collected the piece of his ear from the ground and rushed to hospital for treatment.

9 hours ago

Africa

DR Congo hosts ‘last chance’ talks over contested Nile dam

Kinshasa, DR Congo, April 5 – Foreign ministers from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan held talks in Kinshasa on Sunday over Addis Ababa’s contested giant dam...

10 hours ago