COVID-related ICU admissions rise to 200, 20 virus linked deaths reported

NAIRO BI, Kenya, Apr 5 –The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 200 COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit admissions, with 40 on ventilatory support and 130 on supplemental oxygen.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said another 240 patients were also on supplementary oxygen, 17 of whom were in the High Dependency Unit.

“A total of 1,590 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,998 patients are on home based isolation and care,” he elaborated.

CS Kagwe also reported 20 virus-linked deaths including one in 24 hours lapsing on Monday, 10 dating back a month and 9 late death reports from facility audit records.

The cumulative COVID fatalities stood at 2,244.

A total of 460 new COVID cases were reported from 2,753 samples tested within 24 hours lapsing on Monday.

The number of COVID recovered patients stood at 94,361 after 178 more recovered from the disease.

According to Ministry of Health, a total of 282,518 people had been vaccinated across the country as of April 3.

The vaccinees received the AstraZeneca jab acquired through the global COVAX facility that sent in 1.02 million doses initially targeting front lines workers even though other groups mots at risk, including people aged over 58, have been included.

The government banned the importation and distribution of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, and has warned no private entity will be allowed to import vaccines until the process is streamlined.