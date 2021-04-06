COVID positivity rate slows to 13.5pc, 14 virus-related deaths authenticated

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate slowed down to 13.5pc on Tuesday after 394 cases were reported out of 2,933 samples analysed within 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health also reported 14 virus-linked deaths including 6 which were registered in March and 8 confirmed from audited records.

Nairobi accounted for the highest number of cases in the country at 246, nearly 10 times the number of cases in Kiambu which came in second with 29 cases highlighting the high transmission rate in the city.

Machakos came in third with 23 cases followed by Uasin Gishu (22), Kitui (20) and Nakuru (150).

The number of recovered patients in the country rose to 2,217 after another 1,542 patients were discharged from various health facilities and 675 were cleared from home-based care.

A total of 1,576 patients were reported to be admitted in various health facilities countrywide including 205 in the Intensive Care Unit.

Forty six of the patients in the ICU were on ventilatory support, 130 on supplemental oxygen and 29 on observation.

Another 257 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen with 242 of them in the general wards and 15 in the High Dependency Unit.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 325,592 Kenyans had been inoculated countrywide.