Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MoH

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate slows to 13.5pc, 14 virus-related deaths authenticated

Nairobi accounted for the highest number of cases in the country at 246, nearly 10 times the number of cases in Kiambu which came in second with 29 cases highlighting the high transmission rate in the city.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate slowed down to 13.5pc on Tuesday after 394  cases were reported out of 2,933 samples analysed within 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health also reported 14 virus-linked deaths including 6 which were registered in March and 8 confirmed from audited records.

Nairobi accounted for the highest number of cases in the country at 246, nearly 10 times the number of cases in Kiambu which came in second with 29 cases highlighting the high transmission rate in the city.

Machakos came in third with 23 cases followed by Uasin Gishu (22), Kitui (20) and Nakuru (150).

The number of recovered patients in the country rose to 2,217 after another 1,542 patients were discharged from various health facilities and 675 were cleared from home-based care.

A total of 1,576 patients were reported to be admitted in various health facilities countrywide including 205 in the Intensive Care Unit.

Forty six of the patients in the ICU were on ventilatory support, 130 on supplemental oxygen and 29 on observation.

Another 257 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen with 242 of them in the general wards and 15 in the High Dependency Unit.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 325,592 Kenyans had been inoculated countrywide.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Amnesty International urges Kenya to champion refugees’ agenda at UNSC

The agency made the appeal on Tuesday as a 14-day ultimatum issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta's government to close Dadaab and Kakuma refugees camp...

3 hours ago

Africa

Several dozen jihadists, including commander, killed in Mali: UN

Bamako, Mali , April 6 – More than 40 jihadists, including a senior commander, were killed last week after they attacked United Nations peacekeepers in northern...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Nairobi Assembly suspends sittings indefinitely with 40 MCAs on COVID treatment

While announcing the suspension of sittings on Tuesday, Nairobi Speaker Benson Mutura reported that more than 40 MCAs had contracted the disease, including six...

4 hours ago

Africa

Tanzanian president says ‘not proper’ to ignore Covid-19

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, April 6 – Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said Tuesday it was “not proper to ignore” the coronavirus pandemic, in comments...

4 hours ago

County News

KNEC examiner arrested after sharing KCSE Maths paper on WhatsApp

Machakos DCIO Rhoda Kanyi reported that the Principal was arrested after posting KCSE Mathematics Paper 2 which was starting on Tuesday morning, on her...

7 hours ago

Africa

At least 40 dead in fighting in Sudan’s Darfur: UN

Khartoum, Sudan, April 6 – At least 40 people have been killed and 58 injured in three days of clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur state,...

8 hours ago

County News

Natembeya says leaders undermining disarmament in Baringo, Turkana and Laikipia

Netembeya, during a presser, said the leaders add no value to the national government’s operation to disarm civilians even as he urged them to...

8 hours ago

World

What China offers with white paper on poverty alleviation

BEIJING, China, April 7- China on Tuesday released a white paper on poverty alleviation, expounding how the world’s most populous country has eliminated extreme...

9 hours ago