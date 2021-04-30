COVID-19 positivity rate slows to 9.7pc with 497 people testing positive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – COVID-19 positivity rate on Friday slowed down to 9.7 per cent, after 497 people tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 5,117.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported 17 virus-linked deaths, raising the cumulative fatalities to 2,724.

CS Kagwe said 188 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit, 32 of whom were on ventilatory support and 120 on supplemental oxygen.

He said a total of 1,311 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,650 were on home-based care.

Kenya’s COVID-19 recoveries since March 2020 stood at 108,565.

The national vaccination exercise had reached 876,708 people, 271,079 of whom are aged 58 years and above.