Court orders cash bail refund to activist Kiama accused of cyberbullying Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20- A Magistrates’ court in Nairobi has ordered the refund of Sh500,000 cash bail deposited by human rights activist Edwin Kiama whose charge of cyberbullying President Uhuru Kenyatta was dropped Tuesday.

The ruling was made by Resident Magistrate Jane Kamau who faulted the prosecution for failing to prove the case.

The court was told that the Investigating Officer was yet to receive information from the Communication Authority of Kenya, concerning Kiama’s Twitter account.

She directed the matter be mentioned on May 21 when the prosecution will update the court on the status of investigations.

Kiama was arrested on April 6 following a tweet urging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) not to advance more loans to Kenya, claiming that the funds will be misused

The court further directed that the police should not harass Kiama, during the period they will be carrying out their investigations.

The court also vacated orders requiring Kiama to report daily to the Investigating Officer and a gag on him posting on social media about Kenya borrowing.

The activisit had been accused of being behind graphics that seemingly ridiculed the President.