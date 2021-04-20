Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Activist Edwin Kiama during a court appearance on Wednesday, April 7, 2021/CFM

Kenya

Court orders cash bail refund to activist Kiama accused of cyberbullying Uhuru

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20- A Magistrates’ court in Nairobi has ordered the refund of Sh500,000 cash bail deposited by human rights activist Edwin Kiama whose charge of cyberbullying President Uhuru Kenyatta was dropped Tuesday. 

The ruling was made by Resident Magistrate Jane Kamau who faulted the prosecution for failing to prove the case.

The court was told that the Investigating Officer was yet to receive information from the Communication Authority of Kenya, concerning Kiama’s Twitter account.

She directed the matter be mentioned on May 21 when the prosecution will update the court on the status of investigations. 

Kiama was arrested on April 6 following a tweet urging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) not to advance more loans to Kenya, claiming that the funds will be misused

The court further directed that the police should not harass Kiama, during the period they will be carrying out their investigations.

The court also vacated orders requiring Kiama to report daily to the Investigating Officer and a gag on him posting on social media about Kenya borrowing.

The activisit had been accused of being behind graphics that seemingly ridiculed the President.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Chad’s president Deby dies after fighting rebels: army

N’Djamena, Chad, April 20 – N’Djamena, Chad, April 20 –Chad’s newly re-elected President Idriss Deby Itno, in power for three decades, died Tuesday aged 68 of injuries while fighting rebels in the north...

3 hours ago

Headlines

I’m my own Man, Ngatia tells JSC amid concerns over Uhuru links

Ngatia who represented President Kenyatta in the 2013 and 2017 presidential election petitions downplayed the perception held by a section of Kenyans that he...

3 hours ago

World

World experts say China offers inspiration for global sustainable development

BOAO, Hainan, April 20 (Xinhua) – China can offer other countries inspirations and opportunities for cooperation in building a sustainable post-pandemic world, officials from...

6 hours ago

Africa

Chad’s president Deby: a political survivor in turbulent Sahel

N’Djamena, Chad , April 20 – Idriss Deby Itno, who has won re-election according to provisional results Monday, has carved out a reputation as the West’s...

6 hours ago

World

Former US Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

Washington, United States, April 20 – Former US Vice President Walter Mondale, a liberal icon who famously told voters to expect a tax increase should...

6 hours ago

County News

2 cops injured as lorry rams into a curfew barricade on Thika Road

Kasarani Police Boss Peter Mwanzo told Capital News one officer was in critical condition.

9 hours ago

Capital Health

Science lobby calls for more sensitization on Astrazeneca clinical trials to boost confidence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – A Science and Technology lobby group has emphasized the need to educate the public on the process of clinical...

21 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya’s COVID-19 infection rate slows to 9.4pc as 20 succumb

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19- Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate slowed to 9.6 percent on Monday even as 20 deaths were recorded, raising the cumulative fatalities...

22 hours ago