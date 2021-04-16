Coronavirus: Latest global developments

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Paris, France, April 16 – Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– Top seer dies –

A Hindu seer dies and 80 other holy men test positive for the virus after attending a vast Indian religious festival where millions of pilgrims have been ignoring pandemic health advice despite a national surge in infections.

– Third dose ‘likely’ –

The head of Pfizer says in an interview that people will “likely” need a third dose of his company’s Covid-19 shot within six to 12 months of vaccination.

– WHO watches Papua –

The WHO expresses concern over a “sharp increase” of cases in Papua New Guinea, warning the outbreak is at a critical stage and could fuel a much larger epidemic.

– Another blow for Games –

A third leg of Japan’s Olympic torch relay is scrapped and a BMX test event is postponed over rising virus cases and uncertainty about the viability of the Games ahead of their opening in July.

– Calendar chaos –

The last few weeks of the top flight football German Bundesliga season are thrown into chaos as an outbreak at Hertha Berlin forces the club into a two-week quarantine.

– Copa defiant –

The main South American football tournament the Copa America will be played “with or without fans,” regardless of Covid-19, Colombia’s sports minister says shortly after less optimistic comments from the president of co-host Argentina.

– Athletes first? –

Australia is considering allowing its hundreds of Olympic athletes and support staff to jump the queue and get the vaccine before heading to Tokyo for the Games in July.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– 2.9 million dead –

At least 2,987,891 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 565,289 deaths, followed by Brazil with 365,444, Mexico with 211,213, India with 174,308 and Britain with 127,191.