Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, France, April 8 – Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– India lacks jabs –

More than 700 million people across India are facing vaccine shortages, local media reported, as infection numbers hit yet another daily record, with more than 126,000 new cases.

– ‘Compulsory jabs OK’ –

The European Court of Human Rights rules that compulsory vaccinations can be necessary in democratic societies, in a landmark judgement after a complaint brought by Czech families over obligatory jabs for children.

– Indonesia shot delays –

Jakarta warns of delays in getting over 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine because of export restrictions in India and company supply holds ups.

– One shot won’t do –

A study in Chile, which has South America’s furthest advanced jab rollout — mainly with China’s CoronaVac — finds that a first dose alone does not protect against infection.

– Vote delay –

With infections surging there despite vaccinations, the country’s president Sebastian Pinera postpones an election to choose a commission to rewrite its dictatorship-era constitution for five weeks.

– Iran infection record –

The number of confirmed cases in Iran passes the two million mark as the daily infections hit a record high.

– German mayor skips queue –

The mayor of the city of Halle is suspended by his own council after it emerges that he jumped the queue for shots in January.

– Athletes first? –

Japan is considering prioritising its Olympic athletes for shots, aiming to get them vaccinated before the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Games open on July 23.

– Three-week curfew –

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez announces a three-week nighttime curfew after a second consecutive day of record infections, with 22,039 new cases.

– Grand Slam uncertainty –

The French Open is delayed by a week to May 30 in the hope that heightened restrictions in Paris will have eased to allow the maximum number of fans to attend one of the big four annual tennis tournaments.

– Covid-free no more –

New Zealand health officials confirm a fresh community case in Auckland just two days after the country celebrated its largely virus-free status by approving a travel bubble with Australia.

– Sanctions slammed –

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza claims the country would already have purchased all the 30 million vaccines it needs if it had not been for sanctions against the regime.

– Monitoring Michigan –

Health authorities express concern over rising cases in the northern US state of Michigan despite a stepped-up vaccination campaign.

– AZ suspensions –

The Philippines suspends the AstraZeneca jab for people under 60 after reports of blood clots overseas in a fresh setback for the country’s already slow vaccine rollout.

And Spain announces it will reserve the vaccine for those over 60 following a statement from an EU regulator that blood clots should be listed as a rare side effect of the jab.

– Euros in doubt –

Delayed Euro 2020 football matches in Dublin and Bilbao are in now doubt after Irish and Spanish football chiefs say they can’t promise that there will be spectators.

– Fake oldies –

Two Mexican men in their 30s manage to get the vaccine in the capital by disguising themselves as senior citizens but are later caught.

– 2.8 million dead –

At least 2,890,054 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The US is the worst-affected country with 559,117 deaths, followed by Brazil with 340,776, Mexico with 205,598, India with 166,862 and Britain with 126,927