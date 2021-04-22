Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
L-R: Justices Anthony Mrima, (Lady) Helen Onkwani and Reuben Nyakundi/CFM

Kenya

Constitutional Court declines to stay orders restraining JSC from naming CJ nominee

Wekesa was the ninth candidate to be interviewed for the CJ position which fell vacant when David Maraga retired in January

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 22 —The Constitutional Court on Thursday declined a request by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to stay its orders restraining it from naming the Chief Justice nominee pending determination of a petition challenging the recruitment process.

In a ruling delivered by Justices Anthony Mrima, (Lady) Helen Onkwani and Reuben Nyakundi, the court noted that there was ample time for the JSC to approach the Court of Appeal.

“We are of the very considered position that there is ample time for the 1st respondent to approach the court of Appeal before the orders issued by this Court take effect,it is for this reason the court declines the invitation to issue an interim stay order,” the three-judge bench noted.

JSC had argued that it needed orders barring the panel from scoring CJ candidates stayed by the High Court before it could file an application for stay before the Court of Appeal.

“The respondent herein being dissatisfied with the ruling of Justices Mrima, Okwany and Nyakundi delivered on 21st March 2021 intends to appeal to the Court of Appeal against the whole of the said ruling,” JSC argued.

The commission was responding to a ruling in which the High Court had issued several orders barring the Commission from among other things, scoring CJ candidates.

The Constitutional Court’s ruling on Wednesday followed a consolidated petition in which two petitioners challenged the recruitment process of the country’s new CJ.

In the petition, Lawyers Danstan Omari and Prof. Elizah Ongoya who represented the petitioners cited non-declaration of wealth by candidates and the chairing of the JSC interviews by Prof Olive Mugenda as opposed to Acting CJ Mwilu.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The bench empanelled by Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu however directed the panel to conclude interviews for the remaining candidates on Friday as scheduled.

The JSC had by Thursday interviewed Justices Said Chitembwe, Nduma Nderi, David Marete, (Lady) Martha Koome and William Ouko as well as lawyers Fred Ngatia and Philip Murgor,Prof Patricia Mbote and Prof Wekesa Moni .

Alice Yano was scheduled to appear before JSC on Friday as the panel concludes interviews for the position of Chief Justice.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Wekesa defends ‘borderline’ experience amid concerns over jurisprudential deficit

Wekesa was the ninth candidate to be interviewed for the CJ position which fell vacant when David Maraga retired in January

17 mins ago

County News

Gender Ministry reports 36 per cent spike in GBV cases in 2020

Cabinet Secretary Margret Kobia said a total of 5,009 cases were recorded between January and December, an increase of 1,411 compared to cases reported...

4 hours ago

Africa

Nigeria warily eyes border after Chad leader’s death

Kano, Nigeria, April 22 – The death of Chadian President Idriss Deby has been a hefty blow to the anti-jihadist campaign in the Sahel, but...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Paradise lost? Motorbikes threaten historic Kenyan isle

Lamu, Kenya, April 22 – In the old town of Lamu, a historic Swahili trading outpost, a motorbike taxi weaves through a crush of donkeys,...

6 hours ago

business

Avocado farmers to enjoy free fruit maturity testing services at Kakuzi

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22 – Listed integrated Kenyan agricultural firm Kakuzi PLC has announced a free fruit maturity testing service for smallholder avocado farmers...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

India’s Covid-19 shortages spur black market for drugs, oxygen

Mumbai, India, April 22 – As Poonam Sinha fought for her life, her distraught son found himself fending off black marketeers for coronavirus drugs after...

7 hours ago

Africa

Kenya and DR Congo enter cooperation agreements on economy, security and maritime transport

Among the four pacts, signed on the second day of President Kenyatta's three-day State visit of DR Congo, is the general cooperation agreement which...

7 hours ago

Africa

Kenya, UK lobby for Sh542bn in post-COVID education fundraiser

President Uhuru Kenyatta urged world leaders to unite and secure the global children’s’ future by investing more in education ahead of the summit.

11 hours ago