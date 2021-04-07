Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kisumu Governor, Anyang’ Nyong’o, who chairs the CoG of Health Committee added 12 counties are owed Sh7.2bn for December/FILE

Capital Health

CoG says Sh85.2bn held by Treasury impeding counties’ COVID response

CoG said that Treasury is yet to disburse Sh78bn for January, February and March with two months remaining to the end of the financial year.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Council of Governors Wednesday decried slow disbursement of county equitable share of revenue saying the delays were impeding COVID-19 response efforts.

CoG said that Treasury is yet to disburse Sh78bn for January, February and March with two months remaining to the end of the financial year.

Kisumu Governor, Anyang’ Nyong’o, who chairs the CoG of Health Committee added 12 counties are owed Sh7.2bn for December.

“The council now strongly notify the National Treasury that this inordinate four-month delay may lead to other drastic action since negotiations seem not to be heeded, the council demands for immediate disbursement owed to county government before the April 15,” Nyong’o said in a statement sent to newsrooms.

The CoG also resolved to convene talks with Treasury, the Ministry of Health and the AIDS control agency on Monday to discuss prevailing ARV shortages countrywide.

Nyongo said the meeting is aimed at initializing preparations of long-term measures to address the stock-out concern amid the pandemic which has partly shifted focus from the plight of those living with HIV/AIDS.

The council noted that there are counties with no HIV commodities which risks compromising viral suppression of people taking ARVs and increasing their chances of succumbing to HIV-related complications.

“Counties are committed to discussing the sustainability of HIV interventions in the country, there is a need to increase domestic financing and production of ARV commodities,” Nyong’o added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In order to boost fight against the coronavirus pandemic, CoG said the Public Service Commission had cleared the renewal of health workers’ contracts by counties for six more months commencing April.

Nyong’o said contracts for healthcare workers engaged in the management of COVID-19 across the county will be prioritized.

He said the Ministry of Health is working closely county governments to ensure healthcare workers who terminated their contracts are replaced immediately to ensure service delivery is not affected.

“The government is also considering to extend the contracts of the health workers still in service for one year,” he noted.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Police station attacked in southeast Nigeria a day after jailbreak

Lagos, Nigeria, April 7 – Gunmen stormed a police station in southeast Nigeria and freed prisoners, a day after the restive region was hit by...

27 mins ago

business

IMF says investments in vaccines ‘pay for themselves’

Washington, United States, April 7 – Public spending aimed at accelerating Covid-19 vaccination campaigns and ending the pandemic will generate returns and boost economic growth,...

35 mins ago

Capital Health

Security services record highest uptake of COVID jabs at 120,975

Health workers come second in the uptake of the vaccine at 70,883, followed by teachers at 33,759.

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Ex-Nairobi Governor Kidero tests positive for COVID

Kidero said he will be undergoing isolation for the next two weeks and advised those who had come into contact with him to get...

3 hours ago

Africa

France opens archives on Rwanda genocide

Paris, France, April 7 – The French government on Wednesday ordered the opening up of significant state archives concerning the genocide in Rwanda, on the...

4 hours ago

County News

15 killed in a road crash along Mombasa-Malindi Highway

The accident, which involved a Garissa-bound Muhsin Bus and Sabaki Shuttle minibus, occurred at around 7am at Kwa Mkikuyu stage in Kizingo area.

5 hours ago

Africa

Sudan says Nile dam talks end without progress due to “Ethiopian obstinacy”

KHARTOUM, Sudan, April 7 – Sudan on Tuesday blamed the lack of progress during the new round of talks over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance...

6 hours ago

World

China urges U.S. to lift all illegal sanctions against Iran as nuclear talks resume

VIENNA, Austria, April 7- Chinese envoy on Tuesday urged the United States to lift all illegal sanctions against Iran and its “long-arm jurisdiction” against...

6 hours ago