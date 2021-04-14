Connect with us

County News

CoG says Sh19.8bn remitted by Treasury, Sh66bn outstanding

The Council of Governors on Wednesday however said Sh66 billion for the months of January, February and March was still outstanding.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 –The National Treasury has disbursed Sh19.8 billion to counties, after Governors threatened to shut down counties over lack of funds.

The Council of Governors on Wednesday however said Sh66 billion for the months of January, February and March was still outstanding.

The Council’s Health Committee Chairperson, Governor Anyang Nyong’o urged the National Treasury to settle the pending disbursements, so as to ensure smooth running of counties.

“We urge the National Treasury to fast-track the release of the outstanding amounts to enable county governments to undertake county operations and progressively settle the pending bills,” he said.

He said a total of Sh2.6 billion is owed to Nairobi County for the month of December and Sh12 billion is owed to 21 counties for the month of January.

Another sh 26 billion is owed to 47 counties in the month of February and Sh25 billion for March.

