Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
According to an incident report filed at the Langata Police Station on Sunday, the officer of the rank of a Sergeant was overpowered by the lady, who managed to escape/FILE

County News

City cop due for surgery to reattach an ear bitten off by a woman

The injured officer collected the piece of his ear from the ground and rushed to hospital for treatment.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – A police officer is set to undergo treatment in a city hospital after he was assaulted by a lady who he confronted for breaching the 8pm curfew in Nairobi.

According to an incident report filed at the Langata Police Station on Sunday, the officer of the rank of a Sergeant was overpowered by the lady, who managed to escape.

The bizarre incident occurred on Saturday night along Langata road, after a war of words. It was not clear what transpired between the two, with the only account documented being a police Occurrence Book report.

“The lady cut his right ear completely,” the incident report seen by Capital News read.

The affected officer was stationed at the Bypass patrol base.

“The injured officer collected the piece of his ear from the ground and rushed to hospital for treatment,” the report indicated.

Police officers have heightened night patrols within the five counties where cases of COVID-19 disease infections have increased with hundreds of citizens contravening movement and curfew restrictions on the five counties being arrested.

The National Police Service (NPS) mounted 33 roadblocks in all the major highways leading into and out of the zoned areas of Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos, and Nakuru counties, so as to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The roadblocks are manned by a multi-agency team of security officers under the National Police Service.

“As we start the Easter Festivities, we are aware that many people will be travelling to different destinations across the country. We urge those within the zoned area of Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado and Nakuru Counties to exercise caution, and to remain around, expect for essential service providers , as provided for by issue of Kenya Gazette Supplement Number 50,” said Hillary Mutyambai, Inspector General of Police on Thursday.

He however, assured that police will enforce the protocols including the reviewed measures as announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a humane manner.

To support the operation, Mutyambai said 3,000 officers from the Kenya Prisons Service have been seconded to the police service.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

DR Congo hosts ‘last chance’ talks over contested Nile dam

Kinshasa, DR Congo, April 5 – Foreign ministers from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan held talks in Kinshasa on Sunday over Addis Ababa’s contested giant dam...

37 mins ago

World

UK to announce new international travel rules

London, United Kingdom, April 5 – Britain will on Monday set out plans to restart international travel, using a “traffic-light” system as the country cautiously...

60 mins ago

Corona Virus

Kenya registers 18 COVID-19 deaths and 911 new infections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4- The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 18 COVID-19 deaths raising fatalities in the country to 2,224. Health Cabinet Secretary...

15 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia PM says army fighting ‘on eight fronts’, including Tigray

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.April 4 – Ethiopia’s military is fighting “on eight fronts” in hotspots including the northern Tigray region, where  adversaries have adopted “guerrilla” tactics,...

15 hours ago

World

Pope urges vaccines for poor in Easter message

Vatican City, Holy See, April 4 – Pope Francis urged Catholics to remain hopeful in his Easter Sunday address, calling vaccines an “essential tool” in...

20 hours ago

Corona Virus

KMA supports govt ban on COVID vaccines by private sector

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 4 – The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) has lauded the move by the government to ban the importation, distribution and administration...

21 hours ago

World

China to work with ASEAN on promoting peace talks in Myanmar: Chinese FM

FUZHOU, April 4 – China will communicate and coordinate with all parties, while working concertedly with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to...

22 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Data on weather and use of technology critical in improving food security

Use of technology and simplified data on weather and management of production processes are the key to sustainable food security in Kenya. Traditional production...

1 day ago