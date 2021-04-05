City cop due for surgery to reattach an ear bitten off by a woman

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – A police officer is set to undergo treatment in a city hospital after he was assaulted by a lady who he confronted for breaching the 8pm curfew in Nairobi.

According to an incident report filed at the Langata Police Station on Sunday, the officer of the rank of a Sergeant was overpowered by the lady, who managed to escape.

The bizarre incident occurred on Saturday night along Langata road, after a war of words. It was not clear what transpired between the two, with the only account documented being a police Occurrence Book report.

“The lady cut his right ear completely,” the incident report seen by Capital News read.

The affected officer was stationed at the Bypass patrol base.

“The injured officer collected the piece of his ear from the ground and rushed to hospital for treatment,” the report indicated.

Police officers have heightened night patrols within the five counties where cases of COVID-19 disease infections have increased with hundreds of citizens contravening movement and curfew restrictions on the five counties being arrested.

The National Police Service (NPS) mounted 33 roadblocks in all the major highways leading into and out of the zoned areas of Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos, and Nakuru counties, so as to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown.

The roadblocks are manned by a multi-agency team of security officers under the National Police Service.

“As we start the Easter Festivities, we are aware that many people will be travelling to different destinations across the country. We urge those within the zoned area of Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado and Nakuru Counties to exercise caution, and to remain around, expect for essential service providers , as provided for by issue of Kenya Gazette Supplement Number 50,” said Hillary Mutyambai, Inspector General of Police on Thursday.

He however, assured that police will enforce the protocols including the reviewed measures as announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a humane manner.

To support the operation, Mutyambai said 3,000 officers from the Kenya Prisons Service have been seconded to the police service.