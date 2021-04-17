Connect with us

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with visiting U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry via video link in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

World

China, U.S. ready for cooperation on climate change

Published

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) — Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Friday met via video link with John Kerry, visiting U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, and both sides expressed willingness to carry out communication and cooperation on climate change.

Calling climate change a matter concerning the welfare of all mankind, Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China has implemented the national strategy of actively responding to climate change, acting as an important participant, contributor and leader in terms of global ecological conservation.

Noting China’s pledge last year to reach peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and become carbon-neutral by 2060, as well as new measures to ramp up nationally determined contributions, Han said China is firm in resolve and forceful in action in tackling climate change.

“We’ll reach the above-mentioned goals in a down-to-earth manner,” said Han.

China and the United States, as the world’s largest developing and developed country respectively, share a lot of common interests in tackling climate change, Han said. “China attaches importance to carrying out dialogue and cooperation on climate change with the U.S. side.”

“China welcomes the U.S. return to the Paris Agreement, and expects the U.S. side to uphold the Agreement, shoulder its due responsibilities and make due contributions,” said Han.

In responding to climate change, Han said the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities should be followed.

He said China is ready to maintain dialogue and cooperation with the U.S. side, and work with all parties to jointly promote the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

For his part, Kerry said the U.S.-China cooperation is of vital importance in responding to the global challenge of climate change, hailing China’s tremendous efforts made in this regard.

He said the United States is willing to work with China to enhance communication, deepen cooperation, and speed up the implementation of the goals set in the Paris Agreement, to jointly contribute more to responding to the crisis of climate change.

