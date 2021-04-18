Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang holds virtual dialogue with U.S. business leaders in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Biden Administration

China-U.S. Joint Statement Addressing the Climate Crisis

Published

BEIJING, China, April 18 – China and the United States have issued a joint statement addressing the climate crisis after talks between China Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry from Thursday to Friday in Shanghai.

The following is the full text of the statement:

1. China and the United States are committed to cooperating with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis, which must be addressed with the seriousness and urgency that it demands. This includes both enhancing their respective actions and cooperating in multilateral processes, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement. Both countries recall their historic contribution to the development, adoption, signature, and entry into force of the Paris Agreement through their leadership and collaboration.

2. Moving forward, China and the United States are firmly committed to working together and with other Parties to strengthen implementation of the Paris Agreement. The two sides recall the Agreement’s aim in accordance with Article 2 to hold the global average temperature increase to well below 2 degrees C and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees C. In that regard, they are committed to pursuing such efforts, including by taking enhanced climate actions that raise ambition in the 2020s in the context of the Paris Agreement with the aim of keeping the above temperature limit within reach and cooperating to identify and address related challenges and opportunities.

3. Both countries look forward to the US-hosted Leaders Summit on Climate on April 22/23. They share the Summit’s goal of raising global climate ambition on mitigation, adaptation, and support on the road to COP 26 in Glasgow.

4. China and the United States will take other actions in the short term to further contribute to addressing the climate crisis:

a. Both countries intend to develop by COP 26 in Glasgow their respective long-term strategies aimed at carbon neutrality/net zero GHG emissions.

b. Both countries intend to take appropriate actions to maximize international investment and finance in support of the transition from carbon-intensive fossil fuel based energy to green, low-carbon and renewable energy in developing countries.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

c. They will each implement the phasedown of hydrofluorocarbon production and consumption reflected in the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol.

5. China and the United States will continue to discuss, both on the road to COP 26 and beyond, concrete actions in the 2020s to reduce emissions aimed at keeping the Paris Agreement-aligned temperature limit within reach, including:

a. Policies, measures, and technologies to decarbonize industry and power, including through circular economy, energy storage and grid reliability, CCUS, and green hydrogen;

b. Increased deployment of renewable energy;

c. Green and climate resilient agriculture;

d. Energy efficient buildings;

e. Green, low-carbon transportation;

f. Cooperation on addressing emissions of methane and other non-CO2 greenhouse gases;

g. Cooperation on addressing emissions from international civil aviation and maritime activities; and

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

h. Other near-term policies and measures, including with respect to reducing emissions from coal, oil, and gas.

6. The two sides will cooperate to promote a successful COP 26 in Glasgow, aiming to complete the implementation arrangements for the Paris Agreement (e.g., under Article 6 and Article 13) and to significantly advance global climate ambition on mitigation, adaptation, and support. They will further cooperate to promote a successful COP 15 of the Convention on Biological Diversity in Kunming, noting the importance of the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, including its relevance to climate mitigation and adaptation.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Biden Administration

Biden hits the golf course for first time in presidency

Wilmington, United States, April 18 – President Joe Biden played golf for the first time in his presidency Saturday, hitting the fairways in his home city of Wilmington — and taking a page from his golf-obsessed...

28 mins ago

Capital Health

Canada records second case of rare blood clot after AstraZeneca shot

TORONTO, Canada Apr 18 – Canadian health authorities said Saturday the country has recorded a second case of rare but serious blood clotting linked...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

Victor Bwire: Mr President, review the curfew hours, Kenyans are suffering

Mr. President, I am writing to bring to your attention a few issues relating to gaps in the implementation of containment measures on the...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Motorists flouting night curfew in Nairobi forced to stay on the road until midnight

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 18- Motorists caught up in the COVID-19 night curfew of 8pm to 4am in Nairbi were forced to stay on the...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyans urged to embrace local tourism to revive the economy

MACHAKOS, Kenya Apr 18 – Kenyans have been urged to embrace local tourism to help revive the economy, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Queen Elizabeth II lays to rest her ‘strength and stay’ Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday bid farewell to her late husband, Prince Philip, at a royal funeral like no other, restricted by coronavirus rules...

17 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya registers 20 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,027 infections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17- The COVID-19 fatalities in Kenya rose to 2,463 Saturday after 20 more deaths were recorded. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe...

18 hours ago

Kenya

4 KTDA officials detained in their offices as DCI detectives camp outside

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17- Detectives were on Saturday still camping inside and outside the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) headquarters, hours after they raided...

21 hours ago