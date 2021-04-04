China to work with ASEAN on promoting peace talks in Myanmar: Chinese FM

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FUZHOU, April 4 – China will communicate and coordinate with all parties, while working concertedly with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to promote peace talks in Myanmar and help ease the situation in the country at the earliest opportunity, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said.

Wang made the remarks during a one-on-one exchange of views on the Myanmar situation with his counterparts from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, as part of their visits from March 31 to April 2 in the city of Nanping, Fujian Province.

When holding talks with Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin on Friday, Wang summarized China’s stance on the Myanmar issue as “Three Supports” and “Three Avoids.”

He said China supports all parties in Myanmar in seeking a political settlement within a constitutional and legal framework, and the hard-won democratic transformation process should be constantly advanced.

China supports the ASEAN in upholding the norm of non-interference in internal affairs and participating constructively to help ease the Myanmar situation, Wang said, adding that China also supports the proposal of holding a special meeting of ASEAN leaders to discuss effective solutions, Wang said.

Shedding light on the “Three Avoids,” Wang called for avoiding further bloodshed and civilian casualties in the country.

Inappropriate intervention in the Myanmar situation should be avoided, he said, sounding the alarm regarding some external forces trying to destabilize Myanmar.