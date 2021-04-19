China expects to deepen int’l cooperation in poverty reduction

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BOAO, Hainan, April 19 – China has long maintained close cooperation with the international community in poverty alleviation and rural development, and expects to deepen such cooperation, Wang Zhengpu, head of the national administration for rural vitalization, said on Monday.

China’s poverty reduction practices, including increased investment in infrastructure construction, targeted poverty alleviation and the mobilization of the country’s impoverished population, are applicable in other countries, Wang said at a sub-forum of the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.

“Now that China has eradicated absolute poverty nationwide, we are willing to share our experience with the rest of the world and contribute to the global cause of poverty reduction,” he said.

He added that China is learning from the experience of other countries in pushing forward its ongoing rural vitalization drive, and hopes for more support and assistance from the international community.

Wang’s views were echoed by Jeffrey Sachs, an American economist and author of the bestselling book “The End of Poverty.” Sachs attended the sub-forum and gave a speech by video link.

Sachs said that China’s poverty alleviation success is an important model and can provide assistance for Africa in the latter’s own quest for development.

Sachs said he appreciated that China will share its broad-based, goal-oriented development experience with Africa, and cooperate with Africa in areas such as infrastructure, agricultural innovation and business development.