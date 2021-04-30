Connect with us

China blasts U.S. politicians for hyping "China threat"

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) –– A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday blasted some U.S. politicians for hyping the so-called “China threat,” saying it will ultimately harm the United States.

The comment by Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Wu Qian came after the U.S. government, in its budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year, listed China as the most pressing of many challenges to the country’s defenses.

The wild speculation and hype from some people in the U.S. government reflect a morbid mentality, Wu said at a regular press conference.

“China has no intention of threating or challenging any country,” he said. “But if someone insists on threating or challenging China, we will have no choice but to respond in kind.”

Wu was also asked to comment on the Chinese navy’s commissioning of vessels on April 23.

“The commissioning of naval vessels is irrelevant to the regional situation and is not aimed at any specific country or goal,” Wu said, adding that China’s policy stance of firmly maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea remains unchanged. Enditem

