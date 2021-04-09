Connect with us

Atwoli re-Elected COTU SG for the 5th term

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9- Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli was on Friday re-elected unopposed for the 5th term.

His main challenger Seth Panyako, Secretary-General of the Kenya National Union of Nurses protested Atwoli’s re-election terming the process a “sham” and vowed to seek legal redress

“That election was a sham and I can assure you that court will declare it null and void. Atwoli acted as the competitor, he appointed delegates and stopped me from attending the meeting. What kind of an election is that?” Panyako posed.

Rajabu Mwondi and Benson Okwaro will continue holding their positions as chairman and deputy Secretary General respectively as they were also elected unopposed.

Speaking to the journalists after the election, Okwaro said they are cognizant of the challenges the country is facing as a result of COVID-19 pandemic that has led to job cuts across all the sectors and will be working to remedy the situation.

“We are looking forward to a very difficult period but we are determined to work with all stakeholders, including the government so that we can see what is in store for the workers during these unprecedented times,” Okwaro said.

Atwoli has served the union since 2001 when he took over from the late Joseph Joy Mugalla.

His current term is supposed to end on May 26.

Atwoli was last re-elected on May 26, 2016, for another five-year term.

