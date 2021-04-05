Applications to join Diploma Teacher Training Colleges to close on April 20

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – The Ministry of Education has invited applications by candidates wishing to join Diploma Teacher Training Colleges.

In a notice issued on Monday, the ministry said the application window will open on Tuesday and close on April 20.

Early Learning and Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr. Julius Jwan said candidates could either pick Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (DPTE) or Diploma in Early Childhood Development Teacher Education (DECTE).

Applicants for a Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (DPTE) should have a KCSE Mean Grade of C (Plain) or its equivalent with a C Plain in English, Kiswahili, Mathematics, and also a C in any of the Humanities subject and Sciences subjects.

For candidates with disabilities, the minimum entry grade was set at C- (Minus) and a C- (Minus) in the cluster of subjects stated above.

Applicants for the Diploma in Early Childhood Teacher Education (DECTE) require a C Plain Mean Grade in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (KCSE) or its equivalent (as equated by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

However, candidates with disabilities shall be admitted with a C Minus grade in KCSE or its equivalent.

Both courses will take three years in accordance with the approved Curriculum designs, PS Jwan said.

Applications were advised to secure registration forms for purposes of application from the Ministry of Education’s website – www.education.go.ke – or from County Directors of Education (CDEs).

The ministry urged against double registration.

“Candidates are advised to register in only one Centre,” PS Jwan advised.