Anti-narcotics agents arrest 3 suspects in a Sh15mn 1/4-acre Marijuana plantation in Nakuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 –Anti-Narcotics detectives on Friday nabbed three suspects for cultivating Marijuana in a 1/4 acre plantation at Nakuru’s London Ward.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations valued the plantation at Sh15 million.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said the arrest of the three followed a tip off on their hotline, which led detectives into the suspects’ compound.

The detectives discovered a plantation of the prohibited plants fully grown and awaiting harvest.

“A multi agency security team led by Nakuru Anti-Narcotics sleuths, stormed into the compound and destroyed what would have been a bumper harvest for the owners,” the DCI stated.

The three are in custody awaiting arraignment.