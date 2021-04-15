Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
April 15, 2021 |Speaking during the release of 2020 KCPE results on Thursday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said this is aimed at ensuring that schools are safe ahead of third term/Ministry of Education

Capital Health

All teachers, support staff to take COVID jabs in a bid to sacure school calendar

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday directed that all teachers and support staff be allowed to take the COVID vaccine initially ring fenced for groups most at risk due to age and other health factors.

Speaking during the release of 2020 KCPE results on Thursday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said this is aimed at ensuring that schools are safe ahead of third term.

“His Excellency the President directed that all teachers and support staff in our schools be allowed to take up the COVID-19 vaccination as part of the measures to ensure that our schools are safe from the virus,” reported Magoha who met the President before officially releasing the KCPE results.

Magoha insisted that third term will commence on May 10 as planned, for all classes expect Grade Four and Form 1, even as the ministry monitors the COVID-19 situation.

He said the ministry will subsequently upon release of exam results start preparations to mount the 2021 KCPE and KCSE examinations, which will be administered early next year.

“We are hopeful that we will open as scheduled although we continue monitoring the country’s COVID-19 situation and the schools’ preparedness to adhere to all Ministry of Health guidelines of managing the virus,” said Magoha.

On her part, Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia urged teachers to take the COVID vaccine, including examiners set to travel for the marking of KCSE exams.

Macharia reported that so far a total of 92,246 teachers had taken the jab.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We ask the teachers to refer to the list of the 622 COVID-19 vaccination centres on the TSC website for ease of reference because we want to have healthy teachers in class,” said Macharia.

She noted that the Commission had lost 15 primary school teachers to the pandemic.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

KCPE exam cheats to receive results, colluding tutors to carry the cross

While making the announcement during the release of 2020 results, Magoha said examiners involved in cheating cases will face the law.

22 mins ago

Africa

Chinese investment spurs Africa’s transformation agenda: experts

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 15 – Massive injection of capital from China into Africa’s economies is hastening the realization of the continent’s transformation agenda and...

3 hours ago

Biden Administration

Top US envoy Blinken in Afghanistan for troop withdrawal talks

Kabul, Afghanistan, April 15 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan Thursday to brief officials on Washington’s plans to...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Judge Marete terms ‘inexact’ mental disability inscription a non-issue

Justice Marete who was appearing before the Judicial Service Commission panel interviewing candidates shortlisted for the position of Chief Justice, said the nature of...

4 hours ago

Africa

Somalia condemns ‘threats’ from foreign allies

Mogadishu, Somalia, April 15 – Somalia has accused some of its foreign backers of undermining its sovereignty after the embattled government was threatened with sanctions...

6 hours ago

County News

ATPU arrests 2 women in Dagoretti after recovering weapons linked to terror

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) agents on Wednesday arrested two women after recovering a sniper rifle, four pistols and...

7 hours ago

Africa

UN Security Council to meet on Tigray crisis

United Nations, United States, April 15 – The United Nations Security Council is set to meet Thursday to discuss the crisis in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray...

8 hours ago

Kenya

Labour court judge Njagi Marete faces CJ recruitment panel

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – Justice David Marete was the fourth candidate to face the Judiciary Service Commission on Thursday as interviews for the...

8 hours ago