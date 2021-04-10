Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A fighter loyal to the Shabaab, a jihadist group that controls swathes of Somali countryside, drills in a village near Mogadishu in this file photo.

Kenya

Al Shabaab suicide bomber kills six at Somali cafe in Baidoa

Published

MOGADISHU, Somaloia Apr 10 – Six civilians died and seven more were injured on Saturday when an Al-Shabaab suicide bomber blew himself up outside a cafe in Somalia, police and witnesses said.

The attack happened in the central town of Baidoa, 250 kilometres (190 miles) northwest of the capital Mogadishu and police said the target was the regional governor, who was inside the cafe taking tea.

“A terrorist suicide bomber blew up himself at Suweys cafeteria and killed six people, he was targeting the governor Ali Wardheere but he survived the attack,”local police officer Mohamud Adan told AFP by phone.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Jane Marriott: I agree, red-listing affects us all

The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now. The damage has been immense: lives lost, jobs lost, education interrupted for...

13 mins ago

Kenya

Gun salutes fired across UK in tribute to Prince Philip

LONDON, UK Apr 10 – Gun salutes echoed around the United Kingdom on Saturday as the military paid solemn tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s...

2 hours ago

Africa

Kenya and Tanzania renewing ties under President Suluhu’s tenure

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Kenya and Tanzania have committed to strengthen ties after months of strained relations, fuelled by border closures during the...

3 hours ago

County News

Kenyan Man who slit his son’s throat arrested at JKIA while fleeing the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10- A man accused of killing his son in June last year was on Friday arrested as he attempted to flee...

4 hours ago

County News

Govt outlines measures to facilitate KCSE candidates travel back home after exams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – The Ministry of Education has directed County Directors of Education to work closely with County  Commissioners to ensure Kenya...

4 hours ago

Africa

Shortage of COVID-19 Vaccine hampering Roll-out in Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Less than 2% of the 690 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date globally have been in Africa, where...

5 hours ago

Biden Administration

China opposes addition of 7 companies to US export-control list: MOC

BEIJING, China, April 10– China is opposed to the United States including seven Chinese supercomputing entities in its “entity list” for export controls, a...

5 hours ago

Africa

Veteran ruler Guelleh re-elected Djibouti president for fifth term

Djibouti, Djibouti, April 10 – Djibouti’s veteran ruler Ismail Omar Guelleh was re-elected for a fifth term as president with more than 98 percent of...

6 hours ago