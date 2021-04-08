Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Activist Edwin Kiama during a court appearance on Wednesday, April 7, 2021/CFM

Headlines

Activist arrested for slurring President Kenyatta over IMF loan set for bail hearing

Edwin Kiama spent a second night in police custody on Wednesday after the Prosecution sought for 14 days to complete their investigations over his tweet.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – An activist arrested for publishing a notice which went viral, warning international lenders against engaging President Uhuru Kenyatta on loans, was due to make another appearance in court on Thursday for a bail ruling.

Edwin Kiama spent a second night in police custody on Wednesday after the Prosecution sought for 14 days to complete their investigations over his tweet.

Kiama was arrested by police on Tuesday who accused him of making a viral notice with the President’s face warning the world against entering into loan agreements with him on behalf of the country.

Senior Resident Magistrate Jane Kamau said she needed time to consider the submission presented to Court by the defense and prosecution to enable her make an informed decision on Thursday at 9am.

The prosecution through Joseph Irungu told the court  that police have already taken away three laptops and other gadgets and are yet to receive information contained in those items.
Irungu further submitted the tweet that the suspect is being investigated under misuse of the Computer and Cyber Crime Act.

The court heard that if the suspect is released, he was likely to interfere with the ongoing investigation.

However in a quick rejoinder, the suspects lawyers Harun Ndubi told the court that the State had not demonstrated how the suspect would interfere with the witnesses yet police were holding his mobile gadget for investigation .

Ndubi said the prosecution ha not given compelling reasons to hold the suspect for fourteen days.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

18 COVID-triggered deaths picked from audited records nationwide

There 1,591 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide including 236 who were in the Intensive Care Unit as of Wednesday.

13 hours ago

Kenya

Omamo, UK’s Raab to form joint team to address travel restrictions

A diplomatic standoff has been brewing between the two countries after Britain on April 2 communicated its decision to add Kenya to the list...

14 hours ago

Africa

IS-linked militants ‘chased’ from Mozambique town of Palma: president

Maputo, Mozambique, April 7 – Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday said Islamic State-linked insurgents had been forced out of Palma, a northern town hit...

15 hours ago

Africa

Police station attacked in southeast Nigeria a day after jailbreak

Lagos, Nigeria, April 7 – Gunmen stormed a police station in southeast Nigeria and freed prisoners, a day after the restive region was hit by...

17 hours ago

business

IMF says investments in vaccines ‘pay for themselves’

Washington, United States, April 7 – Public spending aimed at accelerating Covid-19 vaccination campaigns and ending the pandemic will generate returns and boost economic growth,...

17 hours ago

Capital Health

CoG says Sh85.2bn held by Treasury impeding counties’ COVID response

CoG said that Treasury is yet to disburse Sh78bn for January, February and March with two months remaining to the end of the financial...

17 hours ago

Capital Health

Security services record highest uptake of COVID jabs at 120,975

Health workers come second in the uptake of the vaccine at 70,883, followed by teachers at 33,759.

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Ex-Nairobi Governor Kidero tests positive for COVID

Kidero said he will be undergoing isolation for the next two weeks and advised those who had come into contact with him to get...

19 hours ago