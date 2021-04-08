Activist arrested for slurring President Kenyatta over IMF loan set for bail hearing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – An activist arrested for publishing a notice which went viral, warning international lenders against engaging President Uhuru Kenyatta on loans, was due to make another appearance in court on Thursday for a bail ruling.

Edwin Kiama spent a second night in police custody on Wednesday after the Prosecution sought for 14 days to complete their investigations over his tweet.

Kiama was arrested by police on Tuesday who accused him of making a viral notice with the President’s face warning the world against entering into loan agreements with him on behalf of the country.

Senior Resident Magistrate Jane Kamau said she needed time to consider the submission presented to Court by the defense and prosecution to enable her make an informed decision on Thursday at 9am.

The prosecution through Joseph Irungu told the court that police have already taken away three laptops and other gadgets and are yet to receive information contained in those items.

Irungu further submitted the tweet that the suspect is being investigated under misuse of the Computer and Cyber Crime Act.

The court heard that if the suspect is released, he was likely to interfere with the ongoing investigation.

However in a quick rejoinder, the suspects lawyers Harun Ndubi told the court that the State had not demonstrated how the suspect would interfere with the witnesses yet police were holding his mobile gadget for investigation .

Ndubi said the prosecution ha not given compelling reasons to hold the suspect for fourteen days.