Kenya

Abdulkadir Haji sworn in as Garissa Senator

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – Abdulkadir Haji has been sworn in as the new Senator for Garissa County.

He was escorted into the Chamber on Tuesday and introduced to the Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka by Minority Leader James Orengo and Deputy Majority Leader Fatuma Dullo.

Haji takes over from his father Yusuf Haji who died on February 15, 2021.

He secured the seat after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission announced that there was no contest for the seat as only one candidate declared interest in the race.

Orengo and George Khaniri (Vihiga) led colleagues in congratulating Haji, as the newly elected Senator for Garissa.

They asked him to carry on the legacy of his father which was tempered by solid values and commitment to service.

“In many countries, heroes do get elected in recognition of what they’ve done for their nation and their country.I think this is one occasion when we can say that this election was not a Garissa affair. This was an election that was appreciated by the entire country,” Orengo said.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior noted that day is historic because it presented the youthful Haji with the opportunity to vote for what his father did.

“You’ve actually come on the right day. I was just inquiring from the Clerk whether you’ll vote today and I’m glad that you’re going to vote today, on a matter that your own father defied every odd during the debate on the Revenue-Sharing formula, he said”

Mombasa Senator Mohammed Fakii on his part added: “Senator Haji’s shoes are too big. And we as fellow senators with whom he worked with, it is our responsibility to make sure that we support the young Haji to see that he fulfills his role as Senator of Garissa.”.

“We are privileged as a Senate to have Senator Abdulhaji come here, a man who has already established his legacy out there. A person of integrity and a person of great knowledge, well-mentored by Senior Haji.” Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen stated.

Wajir Senator Ali Abdullahi Ibrahim adviced Haji to hold the people of Garissa with both arms and that is the way you will proceed and succeed.

Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar on her part said encouraged the just sworn-in Senator to follow in the footsteps of his father.

“Kalenjins believe that a lion cannot give birth to a wolf. So we believe that you’re the lion that was left by Senator Yusuf Haji. I want to encourage you to follow the footsteps of your father as you’ve always done,” Kamar said.

