Garissa Senator Abdulkadir Haji makes his maiden speech at the Senate on April 13, 2021/PBU

Abdulkadir Haji pays emotional tribute to late father in maiden Senate speech

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 13 — Garissa Senator Abdulkadir Haji has paid emotional tribute to his father the late Senator Yusuf Haji even as he thanked Kenyans for their support towards the family.

In his maiden speech on Tuesday as the newly sworn in Senator, Haji told the Senators that the biggest lesson he learned from his late father was the value of hard work.

“What can I say about the world’s greatest dad. I know that it’s a cliché for a son to say that about his father but to us his children, he was simply the best and greatest.”

“He was the greatest Dad, he was honorable, he was kind, he was gentle, loving, He was quick to forgive. He was a dependable friend yet he was tough on us,” he said.

The Garissa Senator revealed that he attended eight primary schools due to his father’s work that saw him travel often.

Haji intimated that at times he questioned why his father worked so hard.

The newly inaugurated Senator stressed that leaders must remain focused and at the forefront in showing empathy to the people they represent.

“It is not my intent to sound presumptuous, it is my first day however. It is not my intention to seem to advice my senior colleagues, not at all. But when you’re relatively youthful, as I am, then the burden of expectations by the young people.”

Haji noted that he was joining the August House at a time when Kenyans are experiencing unprecedented economic difficulties.

“We are losing Kenyans to COVID, 2,300 people and counting. These are not just statistics.”

“We are in crisis, the pandemic has revealed the growing inequalities we experience as a County. We are losing Kenyans to COVID-19, yet we have no idea what the future holds,” he added.

The Senator condemned corruption saying it robs Kenyans their livelihoods.

He also spoke about the challenges of unemployment among the youth especially during the pandemic.

“We must show our empathy to the people we represent when we condemn and swiftly act on any corruption that robs our counties of their future and potential,” Haji stated.

