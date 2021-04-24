Connect with us

March 5, 2021 | Dr Patrick Amoth receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab during the official launch of a nationwide vaccination campaign held at the Kenyatta National Hospital which officiated by Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache/CFM - Jemimah Mueni

Capital Health

73pc of medics targeted in COVID vaccination campaign have received first dose: MoH

152,469 health workers received the jab out of 208,418 that were initially targeted.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The Ministry of Health on Saturday said 73 per cent of health workers have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

This is after 152,469 health workers received the jab out of 208,418 that were initially targeted.

Thirty-eight per cent of the targeted teachers, 126,322, were also reported to have received the jab.

The ministry said 66, 677 security personnel had also received the jab since he onset of a nationwide vaccination campaign in March.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe however said the administration of the second dose will be delayed following challenges of global supply occasioned by the worsening coronavirus situation in India.

He said the first recipients of the second dose will be inoculated in the first week of June.

“As a result, the Ministry of Health has now revised the duration between the administration of the first dose and the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine from 8 to 12 weeks,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Health as of April 23, 822, 651 persons had vaccinated against COVID-19.

The country’s recoveries since the outbreak of coronavirus in March 2020 stood at 106,284, 77,417 of who recuperated under home-based care.

Total COVID-19 fatalities increased to 2,603 after 20 additional deaths were confirmed on Saturday, 19 of which were from audited records.

