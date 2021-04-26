260 police officers moved in changes announced by IG Mutyambai

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26- More than 260 police officers have been moved in changes by the National Police Service (NPS) announced on Monday.

In Nairobi, 100 officers were affected in the changes, Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said are meant to enhance service delivery.

The changes come at a time the service is grappling with a dented image following accusations of high handedness in enforcement of COVID-19 protocols.

The uproar among Kenyans was mostly within the disease zoned areas of Nairobi, Nakuru, Machakos, Kiambu and Kajiado Counties, where many residents were caught up in major roadblocks last week as police enforced the night curfew.

Mutyambai has since asked police to serve Kenyans in a humane way but warned that those flouting curfew orders will not be spared.

In a statement on April 18, he said officers are under firm instructions, countrywide, to strictly enforce the curfew and other COVID-19 regulations.

“I urge members of the public to cooperate with police,” the IG said, “the curfew regulations will be enforced strictly.”

Motorists caught up in the COVID-19 night curfew of 8pm to 4am in Nairobi were on April 17 forced to stay on the road until after 11pm.

In a coordinated operation, police mounted on major roadblocks on major roads on Thika Superhighway, Waiyaki Way, Mombasa Road, Jogoo Road, Lang’ata Road among others causing major traffic snarl-ups stretching several kilometers.

Government spokesperson Col Rtd Cyrus Oguna has since passed a similar appeal, saying it is the only way to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

“It is important that, as a people, we continue to observe the COVID-19 infection control and containment measures, if we are to quickly flatten the infection curve and have our lives get back to normal,” Oguna said on his official Twitter handle.

“Observing these measures include strictly respecting the curfew time which starts at 8 pm for the One Zone and 10 pm for the rest of the country. Let this be a collective responsibility. We wish everyone a blessed Sunday,” he said.