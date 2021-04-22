22 More COVID deaths in Kenya with 12.7pc positivity rate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27- Kenya recorded 22 new COVID-19 deaths raising fatalities in the country to 2,665.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 18 of the deaths occurred in the last one month while 4 were late death reports from facility audits.

Kagwe said 1,365 patients were admitted in various health facilities across the country, among them 192 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

35 were on ventilatory support and 127 on supplemental oxygen.

Kagwe said 511 people had tested positive from a sample size of 4,020 raising the total caseload in the country to 157, 492.

Kenya’s positivity rate stood at 12.7 percent.

467 people were discharged after recovering from the virus among them 385 from the Home-Based Care program and 82 from various hospitals.

Total recoveries stood at 107,303 by April 27.

The Ministry of Health said 840,075 had been vaccinated against the virus, including 486,050 elderly people who aged above 58 years old, 154,031 health workers, 129,527 teachers and 70,467 security officers.

Kagwe said that out of the 1.02 million COVID-19 doses that Kenya received on in March, 1,080,000 have been distributed to regional depots countrywide leaving 40,000 doses at the Kitengela Central Vaccines

Kagwe has warned of possible delays in acquiring more Astrazeneca doses to enable the vaccination of people for the second jab, in what is attributed to the crisis in India that is experiencing a surge in infections cases and deaths.