20 COVID deaths reported on diverse dates, ICU admissions at 226

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – COVID fatalities in the country rose to 2,560 on Thursday after the Ministry of Health reported 20 more deaths, including 7 dating a month back and 13 from audited records.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported 226 active ICU admissions, with 52 of those in critical care were on ventilatory support.

“30 patients are under observation. Another 183 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen while 12 are on High Dependency Unit,” he said.

The Ministry said a total of 1,507 COVID patients were admitted in various health facilities across the country while 6834 patients were on home based care.

The country registered 904 new COVID cases on Thursday.

Total recoveries stood at 105,367 after 88 patients recovered from the disease.

A total of 778, 254 Kenyans were reported to have received their first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns over delays for more vaccines to administer second doses.

On Wednesday CS Kagwe said there will be a delay in receiving the second batch of the vaccines due to challenges of global supply occasioned by the worsening COVID situation in India.

He however said the ministry intended to acquire 2 million doses from Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson, so as to ensure the vaccination program in the country continues.