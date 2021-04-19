19-year-old who beheaded his grandmother in Kisumu to remain in custody awaiting probe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 8 – A suspect who allegedly murdered his grandmother, chopped off her head and presented it to police officers at Kisumu Central Police Station was Wednesday detained for seven days to enable police officers complete investigations.

Kelvin Odhiambo, 19, who appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Winfrida Onkunya is expected to be charged with murder after investigations are completed.

The investigating officer, Benedict Mwanza, narrated to the court the scene of the incident where they found the body of 70-year-old Jane Adhiambo.

Mwanza said they found a hoe filled with blood next to the deceased with the items in her house scrambled.

He said they suspected a struggle between the deceased and her attacker.

Mwanza further recounted the horrific scenes police officers and other people who were at the police station went through when the suspect walked into the station with the head of the deceased wraped in a bucket.

“He even produced the knife that he alleged to have used as murder weapon and led officers to the scene at Nyalenda area,” the officer told the court.

He told the magistrate to grant orders to detain the suspect to enable officers to complete investigations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mwanza also told the court that the suspect had a history of crime and was recently released from a juvenile remand home in Kakamega County.

“I pray that this honorable court will be pleased to remand the accused for a period of 7 days in Kisumu Central Police Station pending investigations which will involve examination of the mental status of the accused and establishing whether there were accomplices involved in commissioning the crime,” he said.

In her ruling, Onkunya directed that a mental examination be undertaken on the suspect at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH).

The case will be mentioned on April 12, 2021.