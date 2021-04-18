Connect with us

The newly reported fatalities raised Kenya's death toll to 2,276/FILE

Capital Health

18 COVID-triggered deaths picked from audited records nationwide

There 1,591 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide including 236 who were in the Intensive Care Unit as of Wednesday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 –The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 18 coronavirus-triggered deaths which occurred on diverse dates in March and which were picked from audited records nationwide.

The newly reported fatalities raised Kenya’s death toll to 2,276. 

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement to newsrooms, also reported 1,523 new cases reported from 7,423 tested samples representing a positivity rate of 20.5 per cent, an increase from 13.5 per cent reported on Tuesday.

The cumulative cases reported in the country since March 2020 stood at 141,365 out of the 1,530,736 tests conducted. The health ministry has since reported a total of 97,194 recoveries including 616 documented on Wednesday.

Nairobi recorded the highest cases at 626 followed by Kiambu (142) and Uasin Gishu (108).

There 1,591 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide including 236 who were in the Intensive Care Unit as of Wednesday. 

Fifty-three of the cases in the ICU were on ventilatory support, 150 on supplemental oxygen and 33 on observation.

Regarding the ongoing vaccination, MoH noted that 339,893 people had received the AstraZeneca jab with Nairobi leading with the highest number at 33 per cent.

Nakuru and Uasin Gishu counties accounted for 7 and 6 per cent respectively of the total number of those vaccinated.

“Another228 people have also been vaccinated with the Sputnik vaccine bringing the number of those vaccinated to 340,121. 52 percent are males and 43 percent are females,” MoH added.

Lamu county reported the lowest uptake with only 248 people vaccinated since the exercise began.

