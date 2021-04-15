Connect with us

According to those who witnessed the accident, the driver of the Garissa-bound bus was overtaking, before he lost control and hit the oncoming Sabaki Shuttle minibus/COURTESY

County News

15 killed in a road crash along Mombasa-Malindi Highway

The accident, which involved a Garissa-bound Muhsin Bus and Sabaki Shuttle minibus, occurred at around 7am at Kwa Mkikuyu stage in Kizingo area.

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 7 – At least 15 people died on Wednesday morning in a grisly road accident at Kizingo area along the Mombasa-Malindi Highway.

The accident, which involved a Garissa-bound Muhsin Bus and Sabaki Shuttle minibus, occurred at around 7am at Kwa Mkikuyu stage in Kizingo area.

It was a head on collision.

According to those who witnessed the accident, the driver of the Garissa-bound bus was overtaking, before he lost control and hit the oncoming Sabaki Shuttle minibus.

Drivers of both vehicles died on spot.

Kilifi County Commissioner Kutswa Olaka confirmed that 15 people had lost their lives.

Several people were also critically injured and rushed to nearby Kilifi Sub County Hospital and Malindi Tawfiq Hospital.

Doctors at Kilifi Sub County Hospital said they received seven bodies from the scene of accident. Another person succumbed while receiving treatment at the facility.

The facility also received 18 casualties. Six of those received at Kilifi Sub County Hospital were in critical condition and rushed to Intensive Care Unit.

The minibus is said to have been carrying some Kilifi County government officials.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, in a statement said, he was greatly saddened by the loss of lives of a number of travelers in the accident involving the two buses.

“It is regrettable that accidents have continued to claim precious lives on our roads, despite persistent calls to motorists to strictly adhere to traffic regulations to avoid such tragic outcomes,” he said.

