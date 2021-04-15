Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha when he supervised the opening of KCSE examination papers in Kisii on March 26, 2021.

Kenya

15 arrested for aiding cheating in KCSE exams

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1- 15 people, among them a University student, were on Thursday arrested in Busia for aiding cheating in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said 8 students were also arrested when they were found with mobile phones in the examination room.

“A total of 15 cell phones have been confiscated from various examination centres and are in the hands of our law enforcement agencies as investigations continue to reuse the cell-phones and find out what is inside the phones,” he said during a tour of Upperhill School in Nairobi.

He called on parents and guardians to be careful of people selling fake examination papers and urged them to support their children and warn them against engaging in illegalities.

“Our examinations have not leaked and they will not leak. Only genuine revision and what the students can remember will be taken into account. A business man has been arrested in Kericho County selling such fake papers,” he said.

752, 981 candidates kicked off KCSE examinations on March 8 and will complete on April 21.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Governors want World Bank’s Sh4.6bn grant diverted to aid COVID-19 war

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 – Governors now want the Sh4.6 billion which was allocated by the World Bank as conditional grants to the counties...

6 mins ago

World

UK imposes more sanctions on Myanmar military-linked interests

London, United Kingdom , April 1 – Britain on Thursday announced sanctions against the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) for its role “in serious human rights violations”,...

15 mins ago

Kenya

Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange to be buried on Saturday

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 – Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange will be buried on Saturday at his rural home.  According to the family of the...

18 mins ago

Corona Virus

Major roadblocks during Easter to enforce COVID-19 lockdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1- The National Police Service (NPS) is set to mount 33 roadblocks in all the major highways leading into and out...

26 mins ago

Kenya

Odinga, Oparanya and Joho seeking ODM presidential ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 1 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and his Mombasa counterpart Ali Hassan Joho have expressed interest...

55 mins ago

World

Chinese envoy elaborates China’s position on situation in Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS, April 1 – During the United Nations Security Council consultations on Wednesday, Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, elaborated...

5 hours ago

Africa

Over 8,000 Mozambique attack survivors find refuge: UN

Pemba, Mozambique April 1 – More than 8,100 people have reached safety outside the northern Mozambican town of Palma a week after it was besieged...

6 hours ago

World

Macron orders schools closure, nationwide partial lockdown to rein in COVID-19 resurgence

PARIS, France April 1 – To slow down the coronavirus spread and pave the way for a gradual return to normalcy by mid-May, schools...

6 hours ago