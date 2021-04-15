15 arrested for aiding cheating in KCSE exams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1- 15 people, among them a University student, were on Thursday arrested in Busia for aiding cheating in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said 8 students were also arrested when they were found with mobile phones in the examination room.

“A total of 15 cell phones have been confiscated from various examination centres and are in the hands of our law enforcement agencies as investigations continue to reuse the cell-phones and find out what is inside the phones,” he said during a tour of Upperhill School in Nairobi.

He called on parents and guardians to be careful of people selling fake examination papers and urged them to support their children and warn them against engaging in illegalities.

“Our examinations have not leaked and they will not leak. Only genuine revision and what the students can remember will be taken into account. A business man has been arrested in Kericho County selling such fake papers,” he said.

752, 981 candidates kicked off KCSE examinations on March 8 and will complete on April 21.