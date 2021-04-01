1 virus-related death reported in 24 hours, 25 others reconciled from past records

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 26 COVID-linked deaths, including one recorded within 24 hours, 15 reconciled from March records and 10 from facility records.

The newly reported deaths raised the country’s COVID fatalities to 2,394.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also said there were 1,607 COVID patients admitted in various health facilities, while 5,996 patients were on home-based care program.

He said 239 patients were at the Intensive Care Unit, 47 of whom were on ventilatory support and 161 on supplemental oxygen.

“Another 239 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and 22 in High Dependency Unit,” he said.

The ministry at the same time said a total of 991 people had tested positive to the disease from a sample size of 6,417, bringing the positivity rate to 15.4 per cent.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload stood at 147,147.

Another 370 patients recovered from the disease, including 214 from home-based care and 156 hospital discharges.

The Ministry said 26,026 people had received COVID jabs out of 999,000 doses distributed.

Of the vaccinated people, 122,984 are health workers, 42,343 security officers, 76,753 teachers and 283,946 members of the public

A balance of 121,000 doses were still at the Kitengela central vaccine store.