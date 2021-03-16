Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya said it will also consider the China-made Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine reported to be effective for its immunization campaign/FILE/AFP

Africa

Zimbabwe receives second batch of Chinese vaccines

Published

HARARE, March 16 (Xinhua) — Zimbabwe on Tuesday received a second batch of Sinopharm doses donated by China plus an additional Sinovac doses commercially procured by the government.

A chartered Air Zimbabwe plane landed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport Tuesday morning with the consignment of the vaccines, which was received by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the health minister, the Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun and other senior government officials.

The same plane also ferried another batch of vaccines for the government of Namibia, where they will be used to kick off the country’s vaccination program.

In his acceptance speech, Mnangagwa said the donation marks another milestone in the consolidation of bilateral relations and cooperation between Zimbabwe and China.

“The continued assistance and solidarity has indeed lightened our burden in an otherwise difficult period, whilst also positively impacting the health, well being, protection and recovery of our people,” he said.

Mnangagwa once again expressed gratitude to China for donating vaccines and also in aiding Zimbabwe’s fight against the pandemic.

“We remain thankful to China for the support of this program. This includes the timely provision of epidemiological expertise and personal protective equipment among other aspects,” he said. “China’s unparalleled readiness to avail access to the vaccines for commercial procurement testifies to our enhancing cooperation particularly in these times of distress and competition of resources.”

Speaking at the reception ceremony, Ambassador Guo reaffirmed China’s friendship to Zimbabwe, adding that China was a committed front-runner in promoting international vaccine cooperation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“China is a steadfast advocate for equitable vaccine distribution. We have joined COVAX, under which China has undertaken to provide an initial 10 million doses for emergency use in developing countries,” he said.

Ambassador Guo also said China opposes vaccine nationalism or any attempt to politicize vaccine cooperation and distribution.

“All capable countries should do what they can to provide vaccines to countries in need, especially developing countries, so that people all over the world will be able to benefit from affordable vaccines,” said Guo.

Chiwenga, who also spoke at the event, expressed his gratitude to China for standing with Zimbabwe during trying times including during the armed liberation struggle against colonial rule.

He said Zimbabwe expects to commercially procure 2 million doses from China.

The latest delivery of vaccines will allow Zimbabwe to kickstart its second phase of the inoculation program which will target teachers, religious leaders, the judiciary, law and order, and those with underlying conditions.

The first phase of Zimbabwe’s vaccination program started on Feb. 18 after the country received first batch of the Sinopharm vaccines donated by China.

Healthcare workers and other frontline workers including members of the media and immigration officials were the first in line to receive the jab as part of phase one of the vaccination program.

Zimbabwe plans to inoculate at least 10 million people to achieve herd immunity.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The country has so far approved use of Sinopharm and Sinovac from China, Sputnik V from Russia and India’s Covaxin.

As of Monday, 37,660 people had been vaccinated in Zimbabwe. 

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

The mystery of Tanzania’s missing president

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania Mar 16 – Where is Tanzania’s President John Magufuli? Tuesday marks 17 days since the 61-year-old has been seen in...

5 mins ago

Biden Administration

US homeland security head defends Biden immigration policies

WASHINGTON, United States Mar 16 – The head of the US Department of Homeland Security defended President Joe Biden’s immigration policies Tuesday, following criticism...

8 mins ago

Capital Health

AstraZeneca Covid vaccine recommended for seniors in Canada

OTTAWA, Canada Mar 16 – A scientific committee advising the Canadian government on Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday broadened its recommendation for the use of...

11 mins ago

Kenya

MPs recalled to debate Division of Revenue Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has called for a special sitting of the House on Thursday for the lawmakers...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Third COVID wave hits hard as Kenya records 7 deaths and 1,064 cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16- The Ministry of Health has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,064 as the third wave ravaged the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Curbing violent extremism fuelled by COVID-19 pandemic

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16- In a proactive move to curb the ever-existing threat of violent extremism in Kenya, the agency mandated to coordinate and...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Govt assures on security and COVID-19 measures as KCSE, KCPE exams kick-off

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16- The Government said Tuesday it had put in place necessary measures to ensure smooth operations in the National Examinations across...

8 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta mourns Robin Njogu as progressive journalist

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family of journalist Robin Njogu who passed on...

8 hours ago