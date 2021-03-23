Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
XI JINPING
XI JINPING
Chinese President Xi Jinping Courtesy/ XINHUA

Africa

Xi sends condolences over passing of Tanzanian President John Magufuli

Published

BEIJING, China, March 23 – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to new Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan over the passing of the country’s President John Magufuli.

In his message, on behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences, and extended sincere sympathies to the Tanzanian government and people as well as President Magufuli’s relatives.

Calling him an outstanding leader of Tanzania, Xi said that President Magufuli had made positive contributions to promoting friendly cooperation between China and Tanzania and between China and Africa during his lifetime.

Magufuli’s death is a huge loss to the Tanzanian people, and the Chinese people have also lost a good friend, Xi said.

Noting that China cherishes the profound traditional friendship between China and Tanzania, Xi said that China is willing to work with the Tanzanian side to deepen their comprehensive cooperative partnership, so as to bring more benefits to both countries and their peoples.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Ethiopia’s PM Abiy admits Eritrean forces are in Tigray

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 23 – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed admitted Tuesday that troops from neighbouring Eritrea were present in the conflict-torn Tigray region...

33 mins ago

Capital Health

Interfaith Council caps gatherings at 120 minutes to slow COVID spread

Archbishop Anthony Muheria, while insisting on strict adherence to the containment measures, also advised places of worship to conduct services in the open and...

3 hours ago

World

Boom in innovation for overcoming disabilities: UN

Geneva, Switzerland, March 23 –Innovations aimed at helping people overcome mobility, sight and other disabilities have exploded in recent years, and are becoming ever more...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta mourns Jubilee Party Executive Director James Waweru

Waweru, a former Nairobi Provincial Commissioner and Sports Permanent Secretary, died Tuesday morning at a Nairobi hospital.

3 hours ago

Africa

Five dead in stampede while mourning Tanzania’s Magufuli

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, March 23 – A woman and four children were killed in a stampede in Tanzania as crowds rushed to mourn Tanzania’s...

3 hours ago

World

EU sanctions against Chinese individuals, entity pointless, harmful: Hungarian FM

BUDAPEST, March 23 – The European Union (EU) sanctions against individuals and entities in China and Myanmar are “pointless” and “harmful”, Hungarian Minister of...

6 hours ago

Biden Administration

Senior Biden administration officials to travel to Mexico seeking to “manage migration”

WASHINGTON, March 23 – Senior officials in charge of migration issues in the Joe Biden administration are heading to Mexico on Monday to discuss...

7 hours ago

County News

Closure of Kericho Law Courts over structural flaw extended for 2 weeks

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu on Monday said the Judiciary had made great progress to secure alternative premises which will house the court.

8 hours ago