Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Agnes Kavindu of Wper Party won the Machakos Senate seat in a by-election held on March 18, 2021.

County News

Wiper’s Kavindu is the new Machakos Senator

Published

MACHAKOS, Kenya Mar 19 – Agnes Kavindu Muthama of Wiper Party is the new Senator of Machakos county, after beating ten candidates in the by-election held Thursday.

Kavindu was declared the winner by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after garnering 104,352 votes, translating to 80% of the cast votes.

Ulbanus Ngengele of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party that is associated with Deputy President William Ruto was second with 19,726 votes (15%).

Wiper party that won the seat is led by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Ngengele conceded defeat soon after the final results were announced.

The by-election attracted a low voter turnout in a County with more than 600,000 registered voters.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Finland pauses AstraZeneca jab over blood clot concerns

HELSINKI, Finland, Mar 19 – The Finnish health authority THL announced on Friday it will pause the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Finland for...

26 mins ago

Capital Health

COVID: 28 more dead in Kenya as positivity rate rises to 17.5pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19- Kenya recorded 28 deaths Friday, the highest since the pandemic broke out in the country last year. Health Chief Administrative...

40 mins ago

Africa

Kenya fires protest letter to Somalia over maritime dispute

DIANI, Kenya, Mar 19- Kenya on Friday sent a protest letter to Somalia over the persisting maritime dispute, after the International Court of Justice...

2 hours ago

Focus on China

Xi prescribes solutions for healthy development of China’s platform economy

BEIJING, Mar 18 (Xinhua) — The ninth meeting of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, chaired by President Xi Jinping on Monday,...

3 hours ago

Africa

Tanzania swears in first female president after Magufuli’s sudden death

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania Mar 19 – Tanzania‘s Samia Suluhu Hassan was on Friday sworn in as the country’s first female president after the...

7 hours ago

County News

Goldenscape’s Peter Wangai of the fake green houses’ scam charged

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – The director of Goldenscape Group has been charged with defrauding Kenyans through a fake greenhouse investment scheme. Peter Wangai...

10 hours ago

Kenya

REREC top officials and suppliers arrested in Sh103m tender scam

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 19 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested four suspects who are current and former employees of the Rural...

13 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Sanctioned by the US? It is an honor!

By Zhang Zhouxiang | chinadaily On Wednesday, the US Department of State announced “sanctions” against 24 Chinese officials, including 14 vice-chairs of the National...

20 hours ago