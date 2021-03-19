Wiper’s Kavindu is the new Machakos Senator

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya Mar 19 – Agnes Kavindu Muthama of Wiper Party is the new Senator of Machakos county, after beating ten candidates in the by-election held Thursday.

Kavindu was declared the winner by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after garnering 104,352 votes, translating to 80% of the cast votes.

Ulbanus Ngengele of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party that is associated with Deputy President William Ruto was second with 19,726 votes (15%).

Wiper party that won the seat is led by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Ngengele conceded defeat soon after the final results were announced.

The by-election attracted a low voter turnout in a County with more than 600,000 registered voters.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka.