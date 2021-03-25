Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya has been a host for over 600,000 refugees in Kakuma and Dadaab camps for almost a quarter of a century/FILE

Headlines

UNHCR pleads with Kenya not to close Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) now says the drastic decision by Kenya to close Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps is ill-timed.

In a statement, the UN agency said the decision will have impact on the protection of refugees in Kenya, and has also cited the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hours after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday said there is no room for negotiations, the agency committed to “continue with dialogue with the Kenyan authorities on this issue.”

“We urge the Government of Kenya to ensure that any decisions allow for suitable and sustainable solutions to be found and that those who continue to need protection are able to receive it,” UNHCR said in a statement.

Matiangi had called a meeting Tuesday with the UNHCR officials where he communicated Kenya’s position, and declared that “there is no room for further negotiations.”

But the UNHCR said it stands ready to support the Government of Kenya in continuing and further strengthening the work that is ongoing to find solutions that are orderly, sustainable and respect refugee rights.

Further, the agency committed to support the Government in continuing and further strengthening the work that is ongoing to find solutions that are orderly, sustainable and respect refugee rights.

This is the latest attempt to close the two camps in years, with the government citing national security concerns, over reports that they have been used as a breeding grounds for terrorism.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is grateful to the people and Government of Kenya for generously hosting refugees and asylum-seekers for several decades and recognize the impact this generosity has had,” reads the statement.

There have been similar efforts to close the two camps, that culminated to a voluntary repatriation programme in 2014, that saw a spontaneous return to Somalia.

Since 2014, Dadaab population has drastically reduced from a high of 466, 683 in 2011, when the civil war in Somalia had worsened.

In November 2013, a Tripartite Agreement had been signed by the Government of Kenya, the Federal Government of Somalia and UNHCR, to provide a framework for the voluntary return of Somali refugees from Kenya.

A pilot project was officially launched on December 8, 2014 with the six months of the pilot phase ending on June 30 2015, to support refugees opting to voluntarily return to Somalia.

During the pilot phase, 2,588 returnees were supported to return to three designated areas- Kismayu, Baidoa and Luuq.

At the end of the pilot phase, the Tripartite Commission endorsed a strategy and four-year operational plan to support refugees and to continue with voluntary return.

After the success of the pilot phase, 6 more return areas were included. They are Mogadishu, Beletweyne, Afgooye, Balad, Jowhar and Wanylaweyn.

Currently there are 12 designated areas of return that include Belet Hawa, Diinsor town and Afmadow.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Globally, UNHCR says there are more than two million Somalis are currently displaced by a conflict that has lasted over two decades.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

business

High Court suspends President Kenyatta’s Executive Order on KTDA Factory elections, subsidiaries

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 25 – The High Court in Nairobi has issued a conservatory order suspending the implementation of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Executive Order...

6 mins ago

Kenya

3 people killed, several injured in Mandera IED attack blamed on Al Shabaab

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24- Three people were on Wednesday morning killed and several injured following an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Mandera County....

14 hours ago

County News

Jubilee hands tickets for Bonchari, Juja and Garissa by-elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 24 – The Jubilee Party has handed nomination certificates to candidates who will vie in the Parliamentary by-election in Bonchari and...

14 hours ago

Capital Health

18 more dead as COVID’s third wave hits hard in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – The coronavirus situation in Kenya kept a 16.5 percent positivity rate Wednesday in the third wave of the pandemic...

14 hours ago

Africa

Twelve dead in new DR Congo attack blamed on ADF militia

Beni, DR Congo, March 24 – Twelve people have been killed in a fresh attack by the notorious ADF militia in eastern Democratic Republic of...

17 hours ago

World

White House says considering executive actions on gun safety in wake of Colorado shooting

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Xinhua) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that the Joe Biden administration is considering taking executive actions...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya issues new ultimatum for closure of Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24- Kenya has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide a road map...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Malala removed as Senate Deputy Minority Leader

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 24 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been removed as the Senate Deputy Minority Leader. An Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senate...

21 hours ago