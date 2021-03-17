Connect with us

UN grateful for China’s pledge to donate COVID-19 vaccines to peacekeepers: spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, March 17 (Xinhua) — The United Nations is grateful for China’s pledge to donate 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to UN peacekeepers, said a spokesman on Tuesday.

“It’s a very generous offer, and we’re very thankful for it,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told a press briefing.

China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, on Monday notified Guterres of China’s intention to donate 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to UN peacekeepers, said the Chinese mission.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced China’s decision to donate vaccines to UN peacekeepers at a Security Council meeting on COVID-19 vaccines on Feb. 17

