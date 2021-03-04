UDA candidate in Kisii’s Kiamokama ward by-election arrested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Mar 4 – Police in Kisii arrested the United Democratic alliance (UDA) candidate in Kiamokama ward by-election Nyandusi Nyakeramba on Thursday over allegations of voter bribery.

The candidate was forced to get out of his car by the police officers a few meters from Mulimani polling station where he was going to cast his vote.

Police said they recovered money stocked in a trevelling bag inside the politician’s car.

He was arrested alongside a woman who accompanied him to the polling station.

The police officers were forced to use tear gas to disperse supporters who accompanied him.

“Why are you arresting me? I have done nothing wrong; I am a candidate going to vote,” Nyakeramba pleaded with the police officers.

He dismissed his arrest as a sign of intimidation targeted at his supporters headed to polling stations to vote.

“The police are getting it wrong lobbing tear gas canisters inside my car to get it me out is wrong. Police are to store peace and order but here they are beating and arresting us,” said Nyakeramba.

An agitated voter also faulted police actions as unfair.

“We are disappointed how the exercise is going on. Police have arrested our agents and released them at 8:00 in the morning,” he protested asking, “Why are ODM people getting a favour from the police who are intimidating and arresting our agents and candidate.”

Two Kenya National Congress agents were also arrested this morning and released unconditionally.

Fourteen candidates had been cleared for the race by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries for the mini-poll.

Kiamokama ward has 22 polling stations with 10,853 registered voters.