Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nyandusi Nyakeramba was arrested while heading to cast a vote on Thursday over allegations of voter bribery/CFM -Rosemary Onchari

County News

UDA candidate in Kisii’s Kiamokama ward by-election arrested

The candidate was forced to get out of his car by the police officers a few meters from Mulimani polling station where he was going to cast his vote.

Published

KISII, Kenya, Mar 4 – Police in Kisii arrested the United Democratic alliance (UDA) candidate in Kiamokama ward by-election Nyandusi  Nyakeramba on Thursday over allegations of voter bribery.

The candidate was forced to get out of his car by the police officers a few meters from Mulimani polling station where he was going to cast his vote.

Police said they recovered money stocked in a trevelling bag inside the politician’s car.

He was arrested alongside a woman who accompanied him to the polling station.

The police officers were forced to use tear gas to disperse supporters who accompanied him.

“Why are you arresting me? I have done nothing wrong; I am a candidate going to vote,” Nyakeramba pleaded with the police officers.

He dismissed his arrest as a sign of intimidation targeted at his supporters headed to polling stations to vote.

“The police are getting it wrong lobbing tear gas canisters inside my car to get it me out is wrong. Police are to store peace and order but here they are beating and arresting us,” said Nyakeramba.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

An agitated voter also faulted police actions as unfair.

“We are disappointed how the exercise is going on. Police have arrested our agents and released them at 8:00 in the morning,” he protested asking, “Why are ODM people getting a favour from the police who are intimidating and arresting our agents and candidate.”

Two Kenya National Congress agents were also arrested this morning and released unconditionally.

Fourteen candidates had been cleared for the race by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries for the mini-poll.

Kiamokama ward has 22 polling stations with 10,853 registered voters.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya’s MPs caucus on SDGs Want Gender issues prioritised

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – The Kenya Parliamentary Caucus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Business now want gender issues and protection of Gender-Based...

40 mins ago

Capital Health

Kenya records 331 COVID cases as vaccination set to start

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 331 new COVID-19 cases that were detected from a sample size of...

2 hours ago

Africa

Sudan to receive first batch of coronavirus vaccines

Khartoum, Sudan, March 3 – Sudan will receive its first coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday and will begin inoculation of frontline medical staff next week, health...

18 hours ago

Kenya

MPs Committee rules Tabitha Mutemi remains MCK board member as no petition filed to remove her

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 3 – The National Assembly’s Communications Committee has ruled that IEBC Communications Manager Tabitha Mutemi will continue to be a board...

18 hours ago

Africa

UN advance team arrives in Libya to monitor ceasefire

Tripoli, Libya, March 3 – The advance team of a UN observer mission has arrived in Libya, which after a decade of conflict and chaos...

19 hours ago

Africa

Burkina road bomb kills six in ambulance

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, March 3 – Six people, including a pregnant woman and a young girl, were killed in northern Burkina Faso when the ambulance...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Mukhisa set for grand home-coming in Western on Saturday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Former UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi will hold a major home-coming ceremony in western Kenya on Saturday, as part of...

19 hours ago

Africa

UN appeals for 266 mln USD to feed over 3 mln refugees in Eastern Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 3 – Two UN agencies on Tuesday appealed for 29.23 billion shillings (about 266 million U.S. dollars) to end food ration...

20 hours ago