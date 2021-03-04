Connect with us

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia on Thursday said a total of 227,000 teachers will man the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education./FILE

TSC recalls staff from annual leave to prepare for national exams

Macharia said TSC has also issued guidelines that emphasize the need for all teachers who will invigilate the examinations to comply with Ministry of Health COVID-19 guidelines.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has recalled staff from annual leave and field activities so as to prepare for the national examinations scheduled to kick off from March 22.

The Commission’s CEO Nancy Macharia on Thursday said a total of 227,000 teachers will man the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.

“To ensure that all our field staff offer undivided attention to this examination process, the Commission has canceled all annual leave and field activities for all our sub-county, county and regional officers during the examination period,” stated Macharia.

Macharia said TSC has also issued guidelines that emphasize the need for all teachers who will invigilate the examinations to comply with Ministry of Health COVID-19 guidelines.

She directed center managers to keep unauthorized people out of the examination centers, as well as ensure authorized persons accessing examination centres are masked at all times.

The examinations administered by the Kenya National Examination Council are set to begin on March 22

Kenya Certificate of Primary Education will be concluded on March 24, with the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination marking expected to commence on April 19, and be concluded on May 7.

On Thursday more than 500 officials from Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Education and Ministry of ICT assembled at Kenya School of Government for final briefing ahead of national examinations administered by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC).

KNEC Chairperson John Onsati said the Council will increase the number of KCPE and KCSE marking centers as part of the measures to comply with social distancing to avert the spread of COVID-19.

CS Education Prof George Magoha who was also present assured that the administration of examinations will be secure.

Principal Secretary for ICT and Innovation Jerome Ochieng on his part underscored the credibility the Examinations, saying “cheating undermines the entire education system”.

