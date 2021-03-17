Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
TSC Secretary Nancy Macharia. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

TSC moves to ensure gender balance in schools’ management

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has adopted a new policy that will ensure principals and deputies of mixed schools are not of the same gender.

The commission’s Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia, in a letter addressed to all the regional directors who are to implement the directive, said the policy is aimed at fostering inclusivity in schools.

“Identification and deployment of institutional administrators is premised on career progression guidelines and the policy on appointment and deployment of institutional administrators (2017). The process is underpinned on values and principles of governance which include but not limited to: equity, equality, inclusiveness, non-discrimination and affirmative action,” she said.  

According to Macharia, the regional directors are to liaise with the county directors who are to identify mixed schools that have heads and deputies of same gender and subsequently place the deputies appropriately after the national examinations.

The adoption of the policy follows the commission’s findings that majority of the mixed schools in the country have heads and deputies of the same gender with Macharia noting that “the scenario neither fosters gender-inclusive learning environment nor provides a supportive atmosphere for all learners”.

“Accordingly, to ensure a supportive learning environment for learners of both gender the commission’s policy is to appoint and deploy administrators of applicable gender to head and deputise learning institutions,” she said.

Macharia wants the list of the heads and deputies sent to her before April 30 once the placement is completed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

IEBC ready for referendum once given funds

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it is ready to conduct the national referendum set to take...

10 mins ago

Capital Health

France enters third wave of coronavirus pandemic: PM

PARIS, France, March 17- France has entered “a form of third wave (of the coronavirus pandemic) characterized by numerous virus variants,” Prime Minister Jean...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyan executives calls for gender parity to hasten pandemic recovery

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 16 – The realization of a post-pandemic economic recovery that is sustainable, inclusive and resilient is dependent upon greater involvement of...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

‘No evidence’ AstraZeneca jab caused blood clots: UK minister

London, United Kingdom, March 17 – AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine shot is safe and there is no evidence of health risks, the UK’s health minister wrote...

4 hours ago

World

British PM warns against “new Cold War” as post-Brexit foreign policy unveiled

LONDON, March 17 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday warned that Britain must not get drawn into a “new Cold War” with...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Pick your Huduma Namba card before IDs are degazetted: Govt

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – The government says it will soon de-gazette the use of National Identity cards so as to pave way for...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Maendeleo Chap Chap pulls out of Machakos Senate by-election

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – Maendeleo Chap Chap party has pulled out of the Machakos Senatorial by-election which is scheduled for Thursday following a...

6 hours ago

World

Eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Atlanta, United States, March 17 – Eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed in shootings at three different spas in the US...

7 hours ago