TSC moves to ensure gender balance in schools’ management

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has adopted a new policy that will ensure principals and deputies of mixed schools are not of the same gender.

The commission’s Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia, in a letter addressed to all the regional directors who are to implement the directive, said the policy is aimed at fostering inclusivity in schools.

“Identification and deployment of institutional administrators is premised on career progression guidelines and the policy on appointment and deployment of institutional administrators (2017). The process is underpinned on values and principles of governance which include but not limited to: equity, equality, inclusiveness, non-discrimination and affirmative action,” she said.

According to Macharia, the regional directors are to liaise with the county directors who are to identify mixed schools that have heads and deputies of same gender and subsequently place the deputies appropriately after the national examinations.

The adoption of the policy follows the commission’s findings that majority of the mixed schools in the country have heads and deputies of the same gender with Macharia noting that “the scenario neither fosters gender-inclusive learning environment nor provides a supportive atmosphere for all learners”.

“Accordingly, to ensure a supportive learning environment for learners of both gender the commission’s policy is to appoint and deploy administrators of applicable gender to head and deputise learning institutions,” she said.

Macharia wants the list of the heads and deputies sent to her before April 30 once the placement is completed.