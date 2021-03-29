Connect with us

L-R: KMPDU Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda, KNUN’s Seth Panyako and KUCO’s George Gibore/CFM

Kenya

Trade unionists decry State clampdown on public sector unions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – A league of leading trade unions in the country on Monday protested what it termed as a government clampdown on public sector workers’ unions in what appeared to be an elaborate plan to silence them.

The unions which include the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Kenya County Government Workers Union, Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) and Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) accused unnamed government officials of rolling out a well choreographed scheme to frustrate the participation of workers in trade unions.

“The right to join and participate in trade union activities and collectively bargain is a constitutional right that cannot be wished away. It baffles us when we see some rogue government officials execute well-choreographed schemes aimed at weakening unions and depriving Kenyan workers of their rights,” KMPDU Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda told a news conference.

He cited a circular issued by the Council of Governors directing the Ministry of  Public Service Youth and Gender to stop remitting membership dues to all health sector unions in response to a strike held last year.

“This is, without doubt, illegality that violates our treasured Labour Laws and an attempt to stifle the activities and operations of the unions,” the KMPDU official said.

The unions also decried constant sabotage of KNUT by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) which they accused of among many other things interference in union elections.

“TSC has continued to ruthlessly mutilate KNUT membership register reducing it from over 240,000 to now just over 13,000 including withholding of union dues with impunity,” he added.

TSC was also accused of overlooking KNUT members on promotions and salary increments by making unconstitutional changes to statutes guiding human resource.

The unions urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to protect workers from such attacks.

