Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Tanzania's John Magufuli admitted recently that COVID-19 was spreading in his country but insists on prayer and traditional medicine as the solution.

Africa

The mystery of Tanzania’s missing president

Published

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania Mar 16 – Where is Tanzania’s President John Magufuli?

Tuesday marks 17 days since the 61-year-old has been seen in public, and despite a clamour of rumours of ill-health, the Tanzanian authorities have yet to provide clear answers as to his whereabouts.

The mere question is now leading to arrests, as the government seeks to contain the rumours. 

And analysts say the silence is telling.

“I think whatever happens … it is clearly true the regime is trying to buy time,” said Nic Cheeseman, professor of democracy at the University of Birmingham.

“And it only really makes sense that the regime is trying to buy time if the president is very ill, incapacitated, or dead.” 

Magufuli last appeared in public on February 27, and the fervent Catholic has missed three Sunday services, where he would often address the congregation.

Just days before, Finance Minister Philip Mpango appeared coughing and gasping at a press conference outside a hospital, to dispel rumours he had died of Covid-19.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Fended off by prayer –

Magufuli’s absence comes amid a string of high-profile deaths and illnesses attributed to “respiratory problems” or “pneumonia”.

Magufuli had for months insisted the virus no longer existed in Tanzania, and had been fended off by prayer. He refused to wear a face-mask or take lockdown measures.

The country stopped releasing case data in April 2020.

But a week before he was last seen, Magufuli conceded the virus was still circulating, after the vice-president of semi-autonomous Zanzibar was revealed to have died of Covid-19.

Last Tuesday, main opposition leader Tundu Lissu, exiled in Belgium, and others began questioning Magufuli’s absence, citing sources that he was gravely ill from Covid-19, exacerbated by underlying health conditions.

– ‘Tell the truth!’ –

On Monday, Lissu said on Twitter that his intelligence sources “say he’s on life support with COVID and paralysed on one side and from the waist down after a stroke. Tell the people the truth!”

Among the theories in circulation is that Magufuli is severely ill in a hospital in Kenya or India, while another suggests he never left Tanzania at all.

Kenyan media have reported the presence of “an African leader” in a Nairobi hospital in clear reference to Magufuli, although government officials deny he is present. 

India’s foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cheeseman said it was “remarkable” that the government has kept Magufuli’s whereabouts under wraps “in the modern world of the internet and citizen reporting and social media”. 

“But Tanzania isn’t living in that modern world. The… level of media censorship means Tanzania is not in that context.”

The Tanzanian government has said very little, other than to threaten those spreading rumours with jail time.

– ‘Time to remain united’ –

On Friday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said Magufuli was “strong and working as usual”.

On Monday, vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan dropped a possible hint the president is ill, without naming him.

“Our country is now full of rumours from outside but that should be ignored… It’s quite normal for a person to contract flu, fever or any other disease,” she said.

“If there’s need for us to remain united, the time is now.”

Zitto Kabwe, the leader of opposition party ACT-Wazalendo, said the government was merely giving room for panic.

“We know for sure that the president is ill but we are surprised by the deepening silence about the matter,” he said in a statement Tuesday. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We need to know who is currently heading the government through which constitutional powers.”

– ‘Unnecessary secrecy’ –

Meanwhile Tanzanians say they want to see their leader in person.

“I believe something is happening but the authorities are hiding,” said Muhsin, a resident of the financial capital Dar es Salaam.

“I will be comfortable if I see the president himself.”

Clothes vendor Deborah said there was “unnecessary secrecy”.

“If our beloved president is really ill, they should tell us the truth so that we put him in our prayers,” she said.

Magufuli came to power in 2015 as a no-nonsense, corruption-busting president nicknamed the “Bulldozer”, and was re-elected in a disputed poll last year.

However he has been accused by rights groups and of stifling democracy, and cracking down on the media.

As a result, the country’s journalists are too afraid to dig into the story.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It’s all about survival and telling the truth… you need to play it safe to continue operating or rush to this delicate story and risk your licence and most importantly your life,” an editor of a privately-owned Swahili newspaper said on condition of anonymity.

The government has also started cracking down on people whom it accuses of spreading the “rumours” that Magufuli was ill through social media, threatening to charge them with cybercrime offences.

So far police have announced the arrest of one person in Dar es Salaam and two in the northern Kilimanjaro region for spreading rumours.

“Rather than give credible evidence that he’s alive and well, they’re arresting innocent people who want to know the truth,” said Lissu.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Biden Administration

US homeland security head defends Biden immigration policies

WASHINGTON, United States Mar 16 – The head of the US Department of Homeland Security defended President Joe Biden’s immigration policies Tuesday, following criticism...

4 mins ago

Capital Health

AstraZeneca Covid vaccine recommended for seniors in Canada

OTTAWA, Canada Mar 16 – A scientific committee advising the Canadian government on Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday broadened its recommendation for the use of...

7 mins ago

Kenya

MPs recalled to debate Division of Revenue Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has called for a special sitting of the House on Thursday for the lawmakers...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Third COVID wave hits hard as Kenya records 7 deaths and 1,064 cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16- The Ministry of Health has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,064 as the third wave ravaged the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Curbing violent extremism fuelled by COVID-19 pandemic

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16- In a proactive move to curb the ever-existing threat of violent extremism in Kenya, the agency mandated to coordinate and...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Govt assures on security and COVID-19 measures as KCSE, KCPE exams kick-off

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16- The Government said Tuesday it had put in place necessary measures to ensure smooth operations in the National Examinations across...

8 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta mourns Robin Njogu as progressive journalist

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family of journalist Robin Njogu who passed on...

8 hours ago

Focus on China

China speaks out against Western media bias

With better education and broader horizons, many Chinese people nowadays are capable of identifying reports with obvious political agendas that arise from being ignorant...

8 hours ago