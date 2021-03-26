Connect with us

The portrait and coffin of the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli paraded during his national funeral at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, central Tanzania on March 22, 2021. - African leaders from across the continent on March 22, 2021 paid tribute to Tanzania's late president John Magufuli, who leaves a complex legacy following his sudden death from an illness shrouded in mystery. (Photo by - / AFP)

Africa

Tanzania holds burial ceremony for former President Magufuli

Published

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, March 26 – Tanzania on Friday held a burial ceremony for former President Magufuli in his native town of Chato in Geita region with full military honors mounted by the Tanzania People’s Defense Forces.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, along with various dignitaries, including former Presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Jakaya Kikwete, former prime ministers and other high ranking officials, were present.

Magufuli, 61, died in office from a heart condition on March 17 in the country’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Speaking shortly before the burial, Hassan reiterated that her administration will fulfill all promises that the late Magufuli made and implement all projects featured in the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi’s election manifesto for 2020-2025.

“We should nurture our solidarity and harmony. We should not allow to be shaken as a nation,” President Hassan said in her brief statement to the nation.

Jakaya Kikwete, the fourth president of Tanzania, said Magufuli was a hardworking minister under his presidency.

Magufuli was born on Oct. 29, 1959. He was elected president of Tanzania in October 2015 and re-elected in October 2020.

