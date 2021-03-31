Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
COVID Vaccine Taskforce Chairperson Willis Akwale said the government will give priority to elderly persons aged 58 years and above/COURTESY

Capital Health

Sputnik V vaccine distributors warned against marketing

Willis Akwale, Chairperson of the Taskforce on Vaccine Deployment and Vaccination, noted that while the vaccine had received emergency use authorization, it had not received market authorization.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday warned distributors of the Sputnik V vaccine against marketing it at a time when suppliers had begun administering the jab to a section of Kenyans including Deputy President William Ruto and his family.

Willis Akwale, Chairperson of the Taskforce on Vaccine Deployment and Vaccination, noted that while the vaccine had received emergency use authorization, it had not received market authorization.

He warned that any distributor who markets the vaccine risks losing their license adding that the Pharmacies and Poisons Board (PPB) had already summoned distributors of the vaccine and given them a warning in writing.

“The PPB has already summoned the distributor of the vaccine and they have given them a warning, if that marketing continues, they will be in contravention of the rules and the emergency use authorization can be withdrawn,” Akwale said.

He said the task force was working on a framework that will guide private sector participation in the vaccination program countrywide.

The vaccine deployment taskforce head noted that the vaccines will require stringent regulations and they must be locally registratered with the board.

“In view of current shortage of vaccines globally, the government has allowed vaccines which have received WHO authorization into the country.”

During importation, he said the distributor must share the vaccines’ batch number with PPB before the issuance of a permit.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The vaccines that will be deployed must also report through the country’s CHANJO system which monitors the side effects of the vaccines,” he added.

Akwale made the remarks a day when the country reported  1,404 cases after  9,219 samples were analysed within 24 hrs with the positivity rate standing at 16.3 per cent.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi, during the briefing, noted that another 389 patients recovered over the same period including 230 who were under home-based care

The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,153 after six more patients succumbed to the disease

Mwangangi appealed to Kenyans to wait patiently for their turn to get vaccinated amid increased jostling to get the vaccines which have been prioritized to health workers, teachers, security personnel, and the elderly.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

CS Kagwe roots for social protection to mitigate economic challenges arising from covid restrictions

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 31 – The Cabinet Secretary for Health Senator Mutahi Kagwe has underscored the role of social protection programmes’ to ease economic...

38 mins ago

Africa

HRW says Rwanda cracking down on YouTubers, bloggers

Nairobi, Kenya, March 31 – Rwanda, after clamping down on free speech in traditional media, is now arresting and threatening those who have turned to...

3 hours ago

Africa

BioNTech-Pfizer say Covid vaccine 100% effective on 12-15 year olds

Berlin, Germany, March 31 – BioNTech-Pfizer said Wednesday their vaccine showed 100 percent efficacy against the coronavirus in 12 to 15 year olds, as they...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

China, WHO joint research to boost global cooperation in COVID-19 origin tracing: spokesperson

BEIJING, China March 31 – China believes that the joint research carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO) and China will play a...

5 hours ago

County News

Standing firm against hostile Kisii community Culture discriminating women in politics

KISII, Kenya Mar 31 – Despite the increasing presence of women aspiring for elective leadership positions in most parts of the country, gender-based cultural...

5 hours ago

Headlines

Tributes pour in for Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange

Deputy President William Ruto, Opposition Leader Raila Odinga and Speaker of National Assembly Justin Muturi are among leaders who reacted with grief and disbelief...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

Naivasha law courts shut for 10 days after staff tests positive

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, through a statement, said the decision was reached after the Head of Station held an emergency meeting with both...

7 hours ago

Africa

Gunfire heard near presidency in Niger capital: residents

Niamey, Niger, March 31 –Residents of Niger’s capital Niamey on Wednesday reported hearing gunfire overnight near the presidency, days before new president Mohamed Bazoum is...

7 hours ago